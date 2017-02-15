The Latest: Times reports calls between Trump team, Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times EST):

10:30 p.m.

The New York Times is reporting that U.S. agencies intercepted phone calls last year between Russian intelligence officials and members of Donald Trump's 2016 campaign team.

The Times reports that the Russians made contact with Paul Manafort, who briefly served as Trump's campaign chairman. In late August, Manafort resigned from that job after disclosures by The Associated Press about his firm's covert lobbying on behalf of Ukraine's former pro-Russia governing party.

Current and former U.S. officials interviewed by the Times declined to identify other Trump associates contacted by the Russians.

The anonymous officials told the Times they found no evidence that the Trump campaign was working with the Russians on hacking or other efforts to influence the election.

__

6:10 p.m.

Ohio Sen. Rob Portman isn't ready to say he's supporting fast food executive Andrew Puzder as President Donald Trump's secretary of labor.

A spokesman for Portman confirms he is one of at least six GOP senators who are waiting to hear Puzder answer questions Thursday at his confirmation hearing.

The CEO of CKE Restaurants Inc. has acknowledged employing a housekeeper who was not authorized to work in the United States. Puzder says he fired her about five years ago but did not pay the related taxes until after Trump nominated him Dec. 9. Puzder's spokesman says the nominee paid the taxes as soon as he discovered he owed them.

Senators are certain to confront him about the lag when Puzder appears before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

___

5:30 p.m.

A U.S. official says the FBI interviewed former national security adviser Michael Flynn about his interactions with a top Russian official.

The official says the interview took place at some point after Donald Trump was inaugurated as president. The official was briefed on the investigation but was not authorized to discuss it by name and spoke on condition of anonymity.

It was not immediately known what questions the FBI asked of Flynn or what he told law enforcement officials.

Flynn was ousted from his position Monday night amid concerns that he had misled Trump administration officials about his contact with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. Press secretary Sean Spicer said Flynn's firing was prompted by a gradual "erosion" of trust.

The New York Times first reported the FBI interview.

___

3:55 p.m.

A fifth Republican senator is refusing to say he'll support Donald Trump's choice for labor secretary.

Fast food CEO Andrew Puzder's confirmation hearing is Thursday before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. Four senators on that panel have said they want to hear why Puzder didn't pay taxes on a housekeeper not authorized to work in the U.S. until five years after he fired her.

South Dakota Sen. John Thune, a member of the leadership, added himself to that group Tuesday. Thune told reporters he will "wait and see what his explanation is" at the hearing.

The other four are Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Tim Scott of South Carolina, Johnny Isakson of Georgia and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — more than enough to sink Puzder's nomination.

___

3:50 p.m.

Former wrestling entertainment executive Linda McMahon has been sworn in to lead the Small Business Administration.

Vice President Mike Pence administered the oath to McMahon Tuesday after the Senate voted 81-19 to confirm her. The vote was a rare display of bipartisanship compared to the conflict over many of President Donald Trump's other nominees.

McMahon helped start and grow World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. She served as the chief executive officer at WWE before stepping down in 2009 to run for the Senate. She lost races in 2010 and 2012, spending nearly $100 million of her own money on the campaigns.

The SBA is best known for making small business loans and providing disaster aid to companies and entrepreneurs.

___

3:28 p.m.

David Shulkin has been sworn in as President Donald Trump's Veterans Affairs secretary.

Vice President Mike Pence administered the oath to Shulkin after all 100 senators voted late Monday to confirm the 57-year-old physician to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs. The vote was a rare show of bipartisanship amid partisan rancor over Trump's other Cabinet nominees.