The Latest: Congressional vote count: Democrat lead narrows

DUNWOODY, Ga. (AP) — The Latest on Georgia's 6th Congressional District election. (all times local):

10:30 p.m.

An upstart Democrat continues to lead the incomplete, early vote count in a special election in a conservative Georgia congressional district. But he's barely clinging to the majority required to pull off a shocking upset in the Atlanta suburbs.

The 30-year-old former congressional staffer sought to parlay opposition to President Donald Trump into a victory that would rebuke the Republican's White House and embolden Democrats ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

With early voting totals and about half of precincts counted, Ossoff hovered right at the majority threshold required to win an 18-candidate primary outright in Georgia's 6th Congressional District.

But tens of thousands of votes remain uncounted, and Ossoff's lead has been shrinking as more precincts roll in across a district that has been held by a Republican since Newt Gingrich was elected here in 1978.

___

9:35 p.m.

An upstart Democrat is leading a special election by a wide margin in a conservative Georgia congressional district as he bids for a major upset, but his margin is narrowing in the early and incomplete returns.

Votes are being counted in Tuesday's metro Atlanta race in which Democrat Jon Ossoff sought to parlay opposition to President Donald Trump into a victory that would rebuke the White House and embolden Democrats ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

With early voting totals and more than a third of precincts counted, Ossoff was slightly above the majority threshold required to win an 18-candidate primary. The question was whether Ossoff would ultimately command a majority to claim the seat outright — or be forced into a June 20 runoff.

Tens of thousands of votes have yet to be counted in Georgia's 6th Congressional District that stretches across the northern suburbs of Atlanta, and Ossoff's lead had already narrowed in the evening as more precincts reported.

Republicans nationally and in Georgia acknowledged before polls opened that Ossoff would top the 18-candidate field, which included Republicans, Democrats and independents on one primary ballot.

__

9:00 p.m.

Early, incomplete election returns show an upstart Democrat leading in a conservative Georgia congressional district in his bid for a major upset.

After polls closed Tuesday evening, votes were being counted in the metro Atlanta race in which Democrat Jon Ossoff sought to parlay opposition to Republican President Donald Trump into a rebuke of the White House.

With about a third of precincts reporting, Ossoff led the incomplete, early returns with about 53 pe

Republicans had acknowledged even before Tuesday's balloting began that Ossoff would top the 18-candidate field Tuesday.

An entire slate_Republicans, Democrats and independents — appeared on one primary ballot in the state's 6th Congressional District covering several northern Atlanta suburbs.

The question is whether Ossoff would command a majority to claim the seat outright. If not, he would face the top Republican vote-getter in a June 20 runoff.

The winner is to succeed Tom Price, who resigned to become Trump's health secretary.

___

6:55 p.m.

Most polls are preparing to close at 7 p.m. in a high-profile Georgia congressional race where Democrats are bidding for a major upset in a historically conservative district.

Democrat Jon Ossoff is a 30-year-old former congressional staffer who is expected to lead a field of 18 candidates. The entire slate — Republicans, Democrats and independents — appeared on a single ballot in the race to succeed Tom Price, who resigned to become President Donald Trump's health secretary.

The question is whether Ossoff can win a majority to claim Georgia's 6th Congressional District seat outright. If he doesn't, he'll meet the top Republican vote-getter in a June 20 runoff.

The race is a barometer of Trump's standing and a chance for both major parties to test their strategies ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

___

6:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump is mocking a Georgia congressional candidate for not living in the district where the Democrat is trying to pull an upset in a special election.

Trump told his Twitter followers on Tuesday afternoon that he "just learned" that Jon Ossoff doesn't live in Georgia's 6th Congressional District. The president urged Republicans to "get out and vote."