The Latest: Defense pick says Trump open to F-35 fighters

Defense Secretary-designate James Mattis listens to questions from Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., about his views on women and gays serving in the military, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on activities in Congress (all times EST):

12:30 p.m.

Gen. James Mattis says President-elect Donald Trump isn't opposed to buying the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. Mattis says Trump just wants the "best bang for the buck."

Trump has attacked the cost of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter as "out of control." The program has a nearly $400 billion price tag and is the Pentagon's most expensive weapons acquisition.

Mattis is Trump's pick for defense secretary. The retired Marine general is telling the Senate Armed Services Committee that the jet fighter is critical to the U.S. maintaining its air superiority. The aircraft incorporates stealth technology that allows it to evade radar detection.

___

12 p.m.

Ben Carson is declining to guarantee that, if confirmed as housing secretary, no money from his department will benefit President-elect Donald Trump or his family.

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren pressed Carson on this at the famed neurosurgeon's confirmation hearing Thursday. She wanted assurances that "not one dollar" of Housing and Urban Development money would go to the Trumps. The family made its fortune in real estate.

Carson says it won't be his intention to benefit an individual American. He says he will manage things to benefit all Americans.

He says if an extraordinary program benefited millions, but a particular individual were to receive $10, "am I going to say 'no, the rest of you Americans can't have it?'"

Carson said that "logic and common sense probably would be the best way."

___

11:30 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to run the CIA says Russian meddling in the president election was an aggressive action taken by senior Russian leaders.

At his confirmation hearing Thursday, congressman Mike Pompeo of Kansas says it's pretty clear Russia worked to hack information and to have an impact on American democracy.

Trump has voiced skepticism that Russia was behind hacking of political sites. But he said Wednesday for the first time that he believes Russia was responsible for the hacking.

___

11:25 a.m.

Democratic senators are questioning how Ben Carson's promise to cut hundreds of billions of dollars in annual spending squares with overseeing a department that serves millions of the poorest Americans.

Carson is President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for housing secretary.

At Carson's confirmation hearing, Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio says the call for a 10 percent budget cut for government agencies would send hundreds of thousands of families into a tailspin.

Democratic Sen. Robert Menendez of New Jersey questioned Carson on whether he supports the concept of rental assistance. Carson assures him that rental assistance is "essential."

Carson says his philosophy on entitlement programs is that it's cruel to remove them without providing an alternative.

___

11:15 a.m.

Retired Marine Gen. James Mattis says he has no intention of reversing rules that allow LGBT personnel to serve openly in the military.

President-elect Donald Trump's pick for defense secretary tells the Senate Armed Services Committee he's only concerned about making the U.S. armed forces as lethal as possible.

Mattis says: "I'm not concerned about two consenting adults and who they go to bed with."

He also says he doesn't expect to reverse a 2015 decision by the Obama administration to open all front-line combat jobs to women.

Mattis said Thursday he'll be focused on getting the U.S. military into "its most lethal stance."

___

11:12 a.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says a painting that depicts a police officer as a pig violates House rules and should not be hung in the Capitol.

Ryan waded into the partisan controversy in an interview Thursday on the Mike Gallagher radio show.

The painting by a high schooler has turned into a flashpoint. It shows events in Ferguson, Missouri, and won an annual competition in Democratic Congressman William Lacy Clay's St. Louis district.

It was hung in a walkway in the Capitol complex. Offended GOP lawmakers took it down, but Clay kept putting it back up.

Ryan says the painting is "disgusting" and cites House rules saying artwork should not be sensationalistic or gruesome.

The speaker says, "It's not as if you have a constitutional right to hang whatever painting you want."