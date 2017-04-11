The Latest: Girl recounts seeing friend, teacher get shot

A police officer stands guard outside North Park School after a fatal shooting at the elementary school, Monday, April 10, 2017, in San Bernardino, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a shooting at an elementary school in San Bernardino (all times local):

8 p.m.

People have gathered at a vigil to pray for everyone affected by a murder-suicide at an elementary school in San Bernardino.

The vigil at Our Lady of the Assumption Church on Monday night came hours after a man walked into his estranged wife's North Park Elementary School classroom and opened fire without saying a word, killing her and an 8-year-old student before shooting himself in a murder-suicide. The incident spread panic across a city still recovering emotionally from a terror attack just 15 months ago.

A 9-year-old student also was critically wounded. He and the boy who died were behind their special-education teacher, Karen Elaine Smith, 53, the target of the man she had married months earlier, police said.

The shooting left hundreds of distraught parents waiting for hours to reunite with their children.

Staffers knew Cedric Anderson, who had been estranged from his wife for about a month, and he got into the school by saying he had to drop something off for Smith, officials said.

Anderson had a history of weapons, domestic violence and possible drug charges that predated the short marriage, authorities said.

___

6:05 p.m.

A 9-year-old girl who was in the San Bernardino elementary school classroom where a gunman opened fire says the man "shot everywhere," hitting her friend and her teacher.

The girl, Marissa Perez, and her mother, Elizabeth Barajas, cried and hugged as they reunited several hours after Monday's shooting.

Marissa was one of 15 students in the special-education classroom at North Park Elementary School when Cedric Anderson killed the teacher, his wife. One student standing behind Karen Smith died and another was injured. Anderson then killed himself.

Marissa, who had a small amount of blood on her sweatshirt as she talked to The Associated Press, says she hid under the table as soon as she saw the gunman.

She says the man just walked in and started shooting. She pointed to her stomach when asked where her friend got shot.

___

4:40 p.m.

A man who authorities say killed his estranged wife and a student in her special-needs classroom had posted on social media last month that his wife was "an angel."

On what appeared to be his Facebook page, Cedric Anderson also posted photos in March with Karen Elaine Smith. Police say the couple had been estranged for at least a month.

Anderson posted a video in February saying she's "making me really happy." In the 12-second clip, he also said, "She knows when to ignore me" as he laughed and flashed a smile.

He said, "that makes a happy marriage."

A post on what appeared to be Karen Smith's Facebook page invited friends to the couple's wedding in January. Anderson posted several photos of the wedding and their honeymoon in Sedona.

___

4:10 p.m.

Authorities say a man told a San Bernardino school that he had come to drop something off for his teacher-wife before shooting and killing her and a student in a special-needs classroom.

Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said Monday at a news conference that 53-year-old Karen Elaine Smith was targeted and that her estranged husband, 53-year-old Cedric Anderson, opened fire "very, very quickly upon entering the classroom." There were 15 students in the classroom.

Burguan says Anderson shot and killed himself after shooting his wife. Two children standing behind Smith were struck by gunfire, killing 8-year-old Jonathan Martinez and wounding a 9-year-old boy.

San Bernardino City Unified School District superintendent Dale Marsden said Anderson was "known to staff" at the school.

___

4 p.m.

Authorities say a man was estranged from his wife before he shot and killed her in a special-needs classroom in San Bernardino in a murder-suicide that also left a student dead.

Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said Monday at a news conference that 53-year-old Cedric Anderson and 53-year-old Karen Elaine Smith had only been married for a few months and estranged for at least a month.

He says "no one has come forward to say they saw this coming."

Burguan also said Anderson had a criminal history of weapons charges, domestic violence and possible drug charges but didn't provide details.

An 8-year-old student was hit by gunfire and died, while a second 9-year-old boy was wounded and is in stable condition.