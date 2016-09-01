The Latest: Storm emergency in some North Carolina counties

Tim Allen, left, and Joe Allen board up the front of an outdoor bar as they prepare for Tropical Storm Hermine Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, in Cedar Key, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

MIAMI (AP) — The Latest on Tropical Storm Hermine, which forecasters say could make landfall as a hurricane in Florida: (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory has declared a state of emergency for 33 counties in the eastern part of the state as Hurricane Hermine advances toward the Southeast.

McCrory issued the declaration Thursday after meeting with state emergency personnel. The emergency declaration helps ease the movement of resources needed to respond to and recover from the storm.

The governor also issued an executive order waiving some truck restrictions on weight and hours of service, to help speed storm response.

Public Safety Secretary Frank Perry said National Guard soldiers, Highway Patrol troopers and Department of Transportation crews have been mobilized across the state.

The storm is expected to bring heavy rains, gusty winds and flooding to the state beginning Friday night.

___

3:05 p.m.

The National Hurricane Center says data from an air force aircraft indicates that Hermine has strengthened to a hurricane, with maximum sustained winds increasing to near 75 mph (120 kph).

Hermine's upgrade from tropical storm makes it the fourth hurricane of 2016 in the Atlantic basin.

___

1:30 p.m.:

The Florida Highway Patrol has closed the Sunshine Skyway Bridge on the Gulf Coast due to high winds from Tropical Storm Hermine (Her-MEEN).

The bridge was closed shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday. Motorists are asked to find an alternate route.

FHP spokesman Steve Gaskins said in a release that winds averaged 46 MPH and gusted to 56 MPH.

The giant yellow bridge is along Interstate 275. It spans Tampa Bay between St. Petersburg and Manatee County.

___

12:35 p.m.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott says Tropical Storm Hermine (Her-MEEN) is potentially life-threatening, and he's urging Gulf Coast residents to take precautions immediately.

At a news conference Thursday, Scott said officials expect storm surges, flooding, power outages, high winds and downed trees when as the storm comes ashore. Forecasters say Hermine will likely become a Category 1 hurricane before it strikes the upper Gulf Coast later Thursday or early Friday.

Scott says people in the area should take action now to protect themselves and ensure they have enough food, medicine and water.

The governor also says 6,000 National Guard members are ready to mobilize once the storm has passed.

___

10:45 a.m.

Georgia's governor has declared a state of emergency for 56 counties as Tropical Storm Hermine heads toward Florida's Gulf Coast.

The alert runs from noon Thursday through midnight Saturday. Gov. Nathan Deal says severe weather related to the storm is expected in Georgia through Saturday. The included counties are in parts of south, central and coastal Georgia.

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency said Wednesday that the storm's greatest effect on Georgia could be heavy rainfall.

Director Jim Butterworth said the storm could bring flooding, tornadoes and power outages even if it does not make landfall in Georgia.

___

10:20 a.m.

Charleston is making preparations for more flooding less than a year after historic rains caused closure of the South Carolina city's downtown.

City officials say that workers are clearing streets, drains and ditches in anticipation of heavy rains and high tides from Tropical Storm Hermine. They also are putting barricades in place in case they are needed to block off flooded streets while extra firefighters and police are being called in to deal with the storm.

Forecasters say the storm could bring 6 inches to 10 inches of rain to the area on Friday.

In October of last year, flooding from what was described as a 1,000-year storm inundated dozens of streets and intersections in Charleston. That forced city officials to keep motorists from driving onto the Charleston peninsula and into its historic district.

___

10 a.m.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is ordering state government offices in 51 counties to close.

Scott ordered the closing of offices at noon Thursday due to the looming threat of Tropical Storm Hermine, which is expected to swell into a hurricane before slamming into the state's Panhandle.

The order included the state capital Tallahassee and home to tens of thousands of state workers. The city, which is located roughly 35 miles from the coast, has not had a direct hit by hurricane in 30 years.