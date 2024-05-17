Latest Census data shows Erie's population dropped to lowest level in a century

The latest information from the U.S. Census Bureau again paints a grim picture for the city of Erie. The last time the city's population was this low, women weren't allowed to vote and there had yet to be a commercially licensed radio broadcast in America.

Both of those events would transpire more than a century ago, in 1920, when 93,372 people called the city of Erie home.

The latest population estimates from the Census Bureau put Erie's population at 92,957 people as of July 1, 2023. That's a 2% decline since the 2020 decennial census was conducted and the lowest mark in more than 100 years.

However, Erie Mayor Joe Schember's administration continues to wait for additional details on a challenge it filed with the Census Bureau disputing the 2020 decennial census count.

In November, city officials received encouraging news: Its proposed adjustment to the population of group quarters, which include dorms, prisons, shelters, detention centers and senior living facilities, had been accepted and the baseline data for the city will be updated with an upcoming annual population estimate.

Why Erie disputes the census data

Renee Lamis, chief of staff for the Schember administration, said the 2023 population estimate for Erie does not include the revised figures. They'll likely be included when the federal agency releases 2024 estimates next year.

City officials asked the Census Bureau to add 4,838 people to its 2020 count of 94,852 in its June 2023 challenge. However, there was no indication from the agency if all or just a portion of those undercounted residents put forth in the city's challenge would be part of the revision.

It's also unclear how the revision affects current estimated losses since 2020 of nearly 1,900 people.

"This current estimate does not yet reflect our challenge," Lamis said in an email to the Erie Times-News. "In addition, we are working with our refugee resettlement agencies to get updated numbers for the last several years. Given the recent influx in refugees since 2021/2022, we want to ensure that the population estimates are accurate."

The population losses have largely been attributed to residents leaving the area for other parts of Pennsylvania or other states, and deaths outpacing births.

In March, the Census Bureau released countywide data that showed another year of decline for Erie County. The county, according to the estimates, lost 3,305 residents from April 2020 through July 2023, shrinking the count from 270,876 people to 267,571 last year.

Other Pennsylvania cities are losing population too

Erie was among seven of the 10 largest cities in Pennsylvania to see a population loss in 2023. Philadelphia, Allentown, Reading, Scranton, Lancaster and Harrisburg also saw declines. Pittsburgh and York grew slightly, while Bethlehem has grow by more than 3% since 2020, adding 2,500 new residents.

Last year, the Center for Rural Pennsylvania published a report that details long-term population projections through 2050. Urban areas, especially in Southeastern Pennsylvania around Philadelphia, are expected to buoy a state that will see losses in rural areas over the next three decades as the Baby Boomer generation reaches life expectancy. Erie County is also expected to see slight growth, according to the agency, which is a branch of the General Assembly.

