The Latest: Ryan applauds Trump move to pull out of TPP

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2017 file photo, CIA Director-designate Rep. Michael Pompeo, R-Kan. testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Senate is on track to confirm Pompeo to run the CIA and is expected to vote on his nomination Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, evening. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on activities in Congress (All times EST):

1:40 p.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, a longtime champion of free trade, is applauding President Donald Trump's move to pull out of the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership.

The Wisconsin Republican says in a statement that Trump "has followed through on his promise to insist on better trade agreements."

It comes after Trump signed an executive memorandum in the Oval Office Monday to leave the proposed Pacific Rim trade pact. The move was basically a formality since the agreement negotiated by the Obama administration had yet to receive congressional approval and faced significant opposition in the House and Senate.

Still Ryan's support for Trump's move was notable since he has long advocated for free trade.

Trump's move sparked criticism from some other Republicans. Sen. John McCain of Arizona called it "a serious mistake."

__

1:35 p.m.

The Senate is on track to confirm President Donald Trump's pick to run the CIA. Senators are expected to vote on his nomination Monday evening.

Congressman Mike Pompeo is a conservative Republican from Kansas and a member of the House intelligence committee. He faced a mostly no confrontational confirmation hearing earlier this month.

Senate Republicans had hoped to vote on Pompeo's nomination on Friday, after Trump's inauguration. But Democrats succeeded in stalling action until they could debate it on Monday.

If confirmed, Pompeo would take the helm at the nation's top spy agency at a critical time for U.S. national security when intelligence has been thrust into the political arena. It's traditionally a nonpartisan issue.

___

12:25 p.m.

Two Republican senators say they're putting finishing touches on legislation that would let states keep President Barack Obama's health care overhaul or adopt a new program that covers basic medical services.

The measure by Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Susan Collins of Maine represents a retreat from years of Republican calls to repeal Obama's law and then replace it.

The two lawmakers are pushing their bill as President Donald Trump has pressured Congress to quickly annul the health care law and enact a GOP version.

Trump has said he wants to keep parts of Obama's overhaul, like requiring insurers to cover people with pre-existing medical problems. He's not suggested letting states retain the entire statute.

Cassidy said their plan followed the GOP philosophy of shifting some power from Washington to state governments.

___

10:35 a.m.

Sen. Marco Rubio says he'll support President Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of state.

The Florida Republican ended nearly two weeks of "will he or won't he" drama by announcing on his Facebook page that he'll vote for Rex Tillerson to serve as the nation's top diplomat.

Rubio says his backing is not without concerns. He worries that in years to come the U.S. "will not give the defense of democracy and human rights the priority they deserve."

But he says it "would be against our national interests" for Tillerson's confirmation to be unnecessarily delayed or embroiled in controversy.

Rubio and other members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee are scheduled to meet Monday afternoon to cast their ballots on Tillerson, the former Exxon Mobil CEO.

The senator clashed with Tillerson at his confirmation hearing earlier this month.

___

7:15 a.m.

The top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee says he can't support President Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of state.

Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland says in a statement that Rex Tillerson's business orientation and confirmation hearing answers could compromise his ability to forcefully promote U.S. values and ideals.

Specifically, Cardin said he based his opposition on Tillerson's unwillingness to call Russia and Syria's atrocities "war crimes," or to describe Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's extrajudicial killings as gross human rights violations.

Cardin also said the former Exxon Mobil CEO misled the committee about the company's lobbying against sanctions, such as penalties against Russia for its annexation of Crimea.

The Foreign Relations Committee is scheduled to vote on Tillerson's nomination on Monday afternoon.

___

3:30 a.m.

All eyes are on Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida as a Senate committee is poised to vote on President Donald Trump's nominee to be secretary of state.