The Latest: California dam running on temporary licenses

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on problems with an emergency spillway at the nation's tallest dam (all times local):

3:35 p.m.

A California dam threatened by a damaged emergency spillway has operated under temporary licenses for a decade.

A spokeswoman for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission says a 50-year license for Oroville Dam, the nation's tallest, expired in January 2007. Mary O'Driscoll told The Associated Press that the facility has been operating under an existing license that's renewed each year.

The California Department of Water Resources, which operates the dam, applied for a new 50-year license in 2005.

O'Driscoll said the federal agency finally received all the necessary permits and other documents needed to decide on the new license last December.

Nearly 200,000 people have been ordered to leave their homes out of fear that a damaged spillway could collapse.

___

2:45 p.m.

Gov. Jerry Brown has not announced immediate plans to visit Oroville or meet with residents who have been evacuated.

Brown spokeswoman Deborah Hoffman says the governor's primary focus any time there is an emergency is always on the response itself, not photo ops that can pull resources away — or distract — from the task at hand. She said an emergency order was issued Sunday.

Meanwhile, California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom and emergency operation officials met with residents at an evacuation center in Woodland, California, about 80 miles south of the Oroville Dam.

Evacuations for at least 188,000 people living below the dam were ordered Sunday after officials warned the emergency spillway was in danger of failing and unleashing uncontrolled floodwaters on towns below.

___

1:45 p.m.

Documents show environmentalists raised concerns years ago about the stability of the emergency spillway at the tallest U.S. dam but state officials dismissed them, insisting the structure was safe.

In a 2005 motion filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, three advocacy groups said using Lake Oroville's earthen spillway would cause significant erosion because it wasn't armored with concrete.

They said soil, rocks and debris could be swept into the Feather River, potentially damaging bridges and power plants. The groups warned of a failure of the dam itself, threatening lives and property.

Nearly three years later, state officials said no "significant concerns" about the spillway's integrity had been raised in any government or independent review.

Bill Croyle, acting head of California's Department of Water Resources, said Monday that he wasn't familiar with the 2005 warnings.

___

12:45 p.m.

The sheriff of a California county where thousands of people were evacuated as a damaged spillway on a huge dam threatened to fail says repairs may need to be made before residents are allowed to go home.

But Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea didn't say how long the fixes could take and offered no timetable for lifting the evacuation order.

___

12:40 p.m.

The acting head of California's water agency says he's "not sure anything went wrong" on a damaged spillway at the nation's tallest dam.

The comments from acting Director Bill Croyle come after officials told residents for days that the damage was nothing to be concerned about but then told nearly 200,000 people late Sunday to get out in an hour.

The sheriff in a county where thousands of people have been evacuated also says he sees the move as a double success.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said public safety officials worked to evacuate people and the Department of Water Resources dealt with the situation at hand.

___

12:30 p.m.

Water officials say storms expected later this week near communities evacuated over the threat of a spillway collapse at the nation's tallest dam will be smaller than last week.

Bill Croyle, acting director of California Department of Water Resources, said more water is leaving Lake Oroville reservoir than coming in. But rain is forecast for Thursday.

___

12:30 p.m.

The sheriff in a county where thousands of people have been evacuated over the threat of a spillway collapse at the nation's tallest dam says he realizes it's been a hardship on the community.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea says it was difficult to decide to ask people to leave their homes, and that their primary purpose is to ensure safety. They're trying to figure out when people can go home.