The Latest: California dad pleads not guilty in kids' deaths

In this photo released Thursday Sept. 14, 2017, by the Yolo County, Calif., Jail is Robert Hodges. Three children were killed inside a California apartment and their father has been arrested in the deaths that followed a domestic violence altercation with his wife, authorities said Thursday. California Highway Patrol officers arrested Robert Hodges, 33, on Interstate 80 in Sacramento. (Yolo County Jail via AP)

2:30 p.m.

A father charged with murder in the deaths of his three children has pleaded not guilty.

Yolo County authorities say 32-year-old Robert William Hodges entered the not guilty plea Monday during his first court appearance.

He was charged earlier in the day with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 11-year-old Kelvin Hodges, 9-year-old Julie Hodges and Lucas Hodges, nearly eight months.

Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig said the two older children were killed with a belt but would not say how it was used or give other details, including a motive.

Prosecutors also charged Hodges with the attempted murder of his wife.

Deputy public defender Ron Johnson, who represented Hodges, did not immediately return a telephone message seeking comment.

