The Latest: UN chief condemns terror attacks in Burkina Faso

Map locates Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso, where Islamic extremists attacks on the French Embassy and Army Chief of Staff headquarters; 2c x 5 inches; 96.3 mm x 127 mm;

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — The Latest on the attack in Burkina Faso's capital (all times local):

12:05 a.m.

The United Nations chief is condemning Friday's terrorist attacks in the capital of Burkina Faso.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says in a statement that the United Nations will "support Burkina Faso in its efforts to fight violent extremism and terrorism."

He also called on the world's nations to "promote national reconciliation and create the conditions for sustainable peace and development" in Burkina Faso.

Islamic extremists struck the French Embassy and Burkina Faso army headquarters in coordinated attacks of gunfire and explosives Friday, killing eight people and wounding more than 80 others. All eight militants were slain by security forces.

___

9:35 p.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron has spoken with the president of Burkina Faso to express his condolences and support after an attack in that nation's capital.

Islamic extremists struck the French Embassy and army headquarters in coordinated attacks of gunfire and explosives Friday in Burkina Faso's capital, killing eight people and wounding more than 80 others. All eight militants were slain by security forces.

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Friday that Macron expressed "our determination to fight unforgivingly against these terrorists who want to destabilize the Sahel and ... pose a danger to our own security interests."

Le Drian said the French leader said "this fight must continue." He did not talk about any French military reinforcements to the city.

The violence, which the government labeled a terrorist attack, marked a further deterioration in Ouagadougou's perilous security situation.

___

8:20 p.m.

France's foreign minister said his country is as determined as ever to fight extremist violence in Africa after the French Embassy was targeted in Burkina Faso.

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Friday in televised remarks that "they targeted France, which is linked to Burkina Faso in its fight against terrorism."

He said the embassy was attacked around 10:15 a.m. but gendarmes and troops repelled the attack and no one in the embassy was hurt. He said one gendarme and all four attackers were killed in the operation.

He said at the same time there was an attack by a different group on the Burkina army headquarters where there were "numerous victims" and serious damage.

___

5:35 p.m.

The French Foreign Ministry said the situation around the embassy in Ouagadougou has now "stabilized."

The Paris prosecutor's office has opened a preliminary investigation into attempted murder because the French Embassy was among targets of the attack, a judicial official said on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to be publicly named. The investigation will seek to determine the perpetrators and reason for the attack.

___

4:40 p.m.

Burkina Faso's army health director general, Col. Amade Kafando, says that at least 90 people have been wounded after the attacks by extremists in the capital.

Communications minister Remy Danguinou said the death toll is likely to climb.

Windows are broken at the military's joint chief of staff building and several others around it.

___

3:33 p.m.

Burkina Faso's communications minister says eight Islamic extremists, and seven Burkina Faso soldiers have been killed in the attacks on the French Embassy and army headquarters in Ouagadougou, the capital.

Communications minister Remy Danguinou said five of the extremists were killed near the embassy and three others near the army head of state offices. He said that the death toll for the soldiers is likely to climb, as many others were seriously wounded.

___

2:10 p.m.

French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian says the attacks targeted several places in Ouagadougou Friday including the French embassy.

Le Drian says in a written statement that Burkina Faso security forces are mobilized against the assailants, with the support of French security forces, to "reduce the threat."

He says a crisis center has been set up at the ministry in Paris to monitor the situation.

Safety instructions are being sent to the French citizens in Ouagadougou. "Their safety is my priority," Le Drian said.

___

12: 53 p.m.

Burkina Faso's communications minister says four Islamic extremists have been killed after they attacked the French Embassy in Ouagadougou, the capital.