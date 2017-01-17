The Latest: US hopes Brexit talks can avoid economic turmoil

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech on leaving the European Union at Lancaster House in London, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, pool)

LONDON (AP) -- The Latest on British Prime Minister Theresa May's speech on Brexit (all times local):

7:50 p.m.

The Obama administration says it hopes leaders of the U.K. and European Union will engage in a process that prevents "economic disruptions."

In his final daily press briefing Tuesday before the change in administrations, White House press secretary Josh Earnest called on these "critically important American allies" to engage with each other in a way "that's as transparent as possible, prevent any sort of economic disruptions, from misunderstandings or from surprises."

Earnest says a proposal by British Prime Minister Theresa May to have her country leave the single market is "certainly going to make these kinds of conversations more complicated." But he adds it's ultimately up to the British people who voted last June to leave the bloc.

___

7:40 p.m.

The leader of Britain's right-wing U.K. Independence Party says he is "broadly impressed" by British Prime Minister Theresa May's speech on Brexit but added she isn't moving quickly enough toward exiting the country from the European Union.

Paul Nuttall, speaking to The Associated Press at the European Parliament in France's eastern city of Strasbourg, said Tuesday he was pleased with May's decision to "definitely" leave the single market, because this "was pretty much a red line for my party UKIP."

But the Euroskeptic politician said "our concern is ... what we are going to get is slow-motion Brexit." Nuttall insisted "what we want to see is a quick Brexit" that lets Britain sign trade deals across the globe.

May on Tuesday said Britain will make a clean break from the EU and leave its single market of around 500 million people in order to regain control of its borders and laws.

___

7:15 p.m.

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen of the National Front is lauding as "a courageous speech respecting the will of British people" the road that British Prime Minister Theresa May has set out for the negotiations to leave the European Union.

The candidate for the French presidential election next May told the Associated Press that "in France, we do not know this kind of respect."

British voters chose in June to leave the 28-nation bloc. Le Pen said the French government had shown no such respect in 2005 when French voters rejected a proposed EU constitution.

Le Pen praised May, saying being "a political leader who respects the will of people is, to me, totally respectable."

___

7:10 p.m.

Spain's prime minister hopes the Brexit negotiations will mean a "minimal disruption" for the European Union — and once they are over, the bloc can focus "on the real problems" that affect citizens like health care, immigration, security and youth employment.

Speaking Tuesday to reporters at the end of a conference with the leaders of Spain's regional governments, Mariano Rajoy said "Europe is our past, present and future." He asked for British Prime Minister Theresa May's government to be clear about the model of relationship it seeks for the new U.K.-EU relations.

Rajoy says "we are ready to have an intense and good understanding in the future." He added that "all possibilities are open" as long as the four freedoms of movement —services, goods, capitals and people — are not negotiated separately with Britain.

___

5:20 p.m.

A senior German lawmaker says Britain has to find a way to trade with the European Union even after it leaves the bloc.

Juergen Hardt, who speaks for Chancellor Angela Merkel's party on foreign policy matters, says he believes "the British government has no real alternative to the European common market, at least none that they can come up with overnight."

Hardt says U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's speech Tuesday, in which she declared Britain's intention to leave the EU's single market in goods and services, appeared to be an attempt "to retake the initiative and sovereignty over the Brexit process."

He told The Associated Press that "whether or not the plan will work, for Britain to remain as politically and economically powerful despite a relatively hard exit from the European Union as it was inside the European Union, remains to be seen."

___

5:15 p.m.

Nobel prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz says he's surprised that the British government is pursuing a strategy that will see the country leave the European Union's single market.