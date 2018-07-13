The Latest: Death toll leaps to 128 in Pakistan bombing

People hold an injured supporter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif after a clash with police in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, July 13, 2018. Sharif returned late Friday from London along with his daughter, Maryam, to face a 10-year prison sentence on corruption charges, anti-corruption officials said. Maryam Sharif faces seven years in jail. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — The Latest on Pakistan's upcoming national elections and the return of Nawaz Sharif (all times local):

12:55 a.m.

A Pakistani government official says the death toll from a suicide bombing at an election rally in the country's southwest has risen to 128.

Provincial caretaker Home Minister Agha Umar Bungalzai says about 300 people were also wounded Friday when the bomber targeted a rally for candidate Siraj Raisani, who was running for a seat in the provincial legislature.

The attack took place in Mastung, a town in the southwestern Baluchistan province.

The attack was the deadliest yet ahead of the July 25 parliamentary election and it came despite assurance from the military that it would take all possible measures to ensure a peaceful environment for the vote.

9:30 p.m.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a deadly attack at an election rally in southwest Pakistan that killed 70 people, including a politician running for a seat in a provincial legislature in the July 25 parliamentary elections.

Friday's claim by the group was carried by its Aamaq news agency.

The group gave no reason for the bombing that killed Siraj Raisani, who was running for the election on the Baluchistan Awami Party ticket.

Raisani was attending a rally in Mastung, a town in Baluchistan, when the suicide bomber targeted him.

9:10 p.m.

Airport authorities say a plane carrying disgraced former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz has landed at Allama Iqbal International Airport in the eastern city of Lahore.

Mohamed Zahid, an official at the airport, said officials from Pakistan's anti-graft body are present at the airport to arrest Sharif and his daughter who were convicted and sentenced in absentia to ten and seven years, respectively, in a corruption case.

Sharif and his daughter are expected to be transported to the garrison city of Rawalpindi, where both will serve their jail term if they don't seek bail.

The pair arrived from London, where they were visiting Sharif's ailing wife when a Pakistani court convicted them of corruption.

8:55 p.m.

Pakistani officials say a politician running for a seat in a provincial legislature in the July 25 parliamentary elections has been killed along with 69 others in a suicide bombing at his rally southwest of the country.

Agha Umar Bungalzai, the provincial caretaker home minister, said Friday that Siraj Raisani, who was running for the election on ticket of Baluchistan Awami Party, died Friday at a hospital in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province hours after being critically wounded.

Raisani was attending the rally in Mastung, a town in Baluchistan, when a suicide bomber targeted him.

8:35 p.m.

Pakistani officials say a suicide bomber has carried out a deadly attack that killed 70 people at an election rally of a politician running for a seat in a provincial legislature in the country's southwest.

Provincial caretaker home minister Agha Umar Bungalzai said Friday that the bomber targeted the candidate Siraj Raisani, critically wounding him in Mastung, a town in the southwestern Baluchistan province.

Qaim Lashari, a deputy commissioner in Mastung, said the bombing also wounded 120 people.

The attack was the deadliest violence ahead of the July 25 parliamentary election and comes despite assurances from the military that it would take all possible measures to ensure a peaceful voting process.

7:30 p.m.

A provincial caretaker home minister says the death toll from a deadly bombing near the election rally of a politician running for a seat in a provincial legislature has jumped to 65.

Minister Agha Umar Bungalzai told The Associated Press that the candidate Siraj Raisani was critically wounded in Friday's bombing in Mastung, a town in the southwestern Baluchistan province.

He said 45 people were also wounded in the bombing, the second election-related violence in a day.

Bungalzai said Raisani is from the Baluchistan Awami Party and he is the brother of a former provincial chief minister, Nawab Aslam Raisani.

5:35 p.m.

A Pakistani official says a bomb that exploded near the election rally of a politician running for a seat in a provincial legislature has killed at least 10 people and wounded 25 others.

Ali Mardan, a doctor at Quetta's main hospital, said the facility received 10 bodies after the bombing that targeted Siraj Raisani, who is running for a seat in the legislature in July 25 elections.