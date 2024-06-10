Latest black bear sighting in the Charlotte region came near Lake Wylie

Tega Cay has been grappling with its deer population for years — but three bear sightings over the weekend is the latest wildlife drama in the South Carolina city along Lake Wylie.

Tega Cay police received three reports of bear sightings Saturday morning, according to Tega Cay police and city officials.

The sightings were near Point Clear Drive and Kailua Circle, according to a Facebook posting urging caution, which was put out by Tega Cay police.

Another resident posted pictures of what was believed to be a young black bear seen Saturday that ran down Tega Cay Drive and disappeared into some woods.

City officials advised people to be wary of their surroundings while walking, jogging or exercising dogs.

“Don’t approach a bear,” said Gretchen Kalar, spokeswoman for the city.

No bear sightings have been reported since Saturday, Kalar said Monday.

Tega Cay is a city of around 13,000 people close to the Charlotte border, but it is a residential and woodsy city. It is known for its trees and miles of shoreline.

In nearby North Carolina close to Charlotte, wildlife officials said a bear spotted in western Mecklenburg County was likely the same bear seen swimming in Lake Norman weeks earlier, the Charlotte Observer reported last week.

Pam Jarvis on Unity Church Road in Denver, N.C., posted video on NextDoor of a young black bear crossing her driveway on Tuesday night, May 21, 2024.

It is unclear if the swimming northern Mecklenburg County bear is the same bear that made its way to Tega Cay.

If you see a bear...

Officials urged anyone who sees the Tega Cay bear — or any bear — to call police to report it.

The S.C. Department of Natural Resources was told over the weekend about the Tega Cay bear sightings, said First Sgt. Jeff Vissage.

DNR spokesman Stephen Fastenau said there have been occasional black bear sightings in York County and neighboring Cherokee County to the west for several years. Bears travel through the state, Fastenau said.

A bear was spotted near Clover in the summer of 2022.

“A mere sighting is nothing to be alarmed about,” Fastenau said in a statement to The Herald. No problematic bear-human interactions have been reported, he said.

Bear sightings are more common as the weather warms because bears become more active, DNR said in a statement in May 2023. The most common human-bear conflicts involve unsecured food, DNR said. .

The department advises to secure food that might attract bears such as garbage, bird feeders and pet food.

Anyone who sees a bear in South Carolina can report it to S.C. DNR on its website or by calling 800-922-5431. For more information on bears in South Carolina, visit the S.C. DNR web site.

