The Latest: Staffer feels vindicated after governor resigns

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2014, file photo, Republican Lt. Gov. Kay Ivey poses for a portrait on 2014, in Montgomery, Ala. Alabama Governor Robert Bentley plans to resign over allegations he covered up an affair with an aide. Lt. Gov. Ivey will succeed Bentley. (AP Photo/Phillip Rawls, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Latest on impeachment hearings for Gov. Robert Bentley (all times local):

6:45 p.m.

The former Cabinet member who first publicly accused Gov. Robert Bentley of having an affair with a staffer says he feels vindicated after Bentley's resignation and plea deal.

Former Law Enforcement Secretary Spencer Collier told The Associated Press on Monday that he tries not to take joy in anyone's misery but feels vindicated by the developments.

Collier held a blockbuster press conference last year a day after being fired by Bentley. He said he had confronted the governor about his relationship with a staffer.

Bentley resigned Monday and pleaded guilty to two campaign finance violations.

___

6:15 p.m.

Kay Ivey has been sworn in as Alabama's new governor after Robert Bentley resigned and pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges that arose from an investigation into his alleged affair.

Ivey, who had been lieutenant governor, took the oath of office Monday at a ceremony at the Alabama Capitol. Bentley pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor campaign finance law violations.

Ivey called it a dark day in Alabama politics and a day of opportunity. She promised her administration will be open and honest.

She is Alabama's second female governor.

___

5:30 p.m.

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley says he has decided it's time for him to step down, professing his love for the state and telling the people that he has sometimes let them down.

In a Monday evening speech, the governor said he'd not always made the right choices.

"Though I sometimes failed, I've always tried to live up to the high expectations the people placed on the (person) who holds this esteemed office," he said at the Capitol.

The stunning resignation came after Bentley pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor violations of campaign finance law.

Bentley said he had prayed about it and talked it over with his successor, Lt. Gov. Kay Ivey, and they were committed to a smooth transfer of power.

Ivey's office announced that she will be sworn-in as governor at 6 p.m.

___

5:15 p.m.

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley has resigned after pleading guilty to two misdemeanor charges of violating state campaign finance law.

The attorney general's office announced the resignation Monday with a plea deal.

Bentley was addressing the media Monday afternoon at the Alabama Capitol. Lt. Gov. Kay Ivey's office announced that she will be sworn-in as Alabama's governor at 6 p.m.

Bentley's voice began choking with emotion as he addressed reporters at the Alabama Capitol. He said he always tried to live up to the high expectations placed on the person who holds the esteemed office. He apologized for mistakes.

Alabama's Ethics Commission last week found probable cause that Bentley violated state ethics laws with his handling of an alleged affair and referred the case to prosecutors.

___

5 p.m.

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley has pleaded guilty after being booked on two campaign and ethics charges in Montgomery.

Bentley appeared sullen and looked down at the floor during the Monday afternoon session.

Attorneys went over the charges as a plea agreement was signed. Bentley told a judge he understood the charges.

The agreement specifies that Bentley must surrender campaign funds totaling $36,912 within a week and perform 100 hours of community service as a physician. He also cannot seek public office again.

Jail records show Bentley was booked on two misdemeanor charges that arose from the investigation of an alleged affair with a top aide.

His office has scheduled a late afternoon appearance by Bentley at the Capitol. A person who has spoken to Bentley tells The Associated Press says he plans to resign.

___

4:30 p.m.

Jail records show Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley has been booked on two misdemeanor charges that arose from the investigation of an alleged affair with a top aide.

A booking log at the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office website shows Bentley was processed on two campaign and ethics charges Monday afternoon.

A mugshot released by the jail shows Bentley smiling slightly, his head cocked slightly to the right. He's wearing a coat and tie.

Bentley is expected to resign Monday.

Alabama's Ethics Commission last week found probable cause that Bentley violated state ethics laws with his handling of an alleged affair and referred the case to prosecutors.