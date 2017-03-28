The Latest: Various violations found days before fatal blaze

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a building fire in Oakland that killed three people (all times local):

9:15 p.m.

Fire inspectors visited a Northern California building three days before a blaze ripped through it, killing at least three people.

Documents released by the city of Oakland late Monday show inspectors found multiple violations Friday when they visited the building where recovering drug addicts and squatters lived in squalid conditions.

A fire on Monday gutted the building and killed three people and injured four.

An Oakland Fire Department inspection report shows the building lacked fire extinguishers, smoke detectors in every apartment and a working fire sprinkler system, among other violations.

Inspectors ordered the owner to immediately service the fire alarm and fire sprinkler systems.

___

6:30 p.m.

Authorities say a blaze that tore through a residential building in Northern California that housed recovering drug addicts and former homeless people killed at least three residents.

The third person's body was found Monday. The Alameda County coroner said Monday evening that a fourth person remains missing.

The office also identified one of the victims as 64-year-old Edwarn Anderson, of Oakland.

Two adults and two children were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and officials say they are expected to be released later Monday.

Residents reported deplorable living conditions, including nearly unpassable hallways filled with trash, tattered furniture and other debris.

The fire broke out nearly three months after a warehouse called the Ghost Ship caught fire and killed 36 people attending an unlicensed concert about five miles (eight kilometers) away.

___

4:45 p.m.

A fire official says a second body has been recovered from the site of a fire at an Oakland residential building that housed drug addicts, people struggling with homelessness and others.

Oakland Fire Battalion Chief Erik Logan also said Monday that two residents of the building are missing.

Logan says two adults and two children who were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries will be released later in the day.

The fire broke out in the rundown neighborhood nearly three months after a warehouse called the Ghost Ship caught fire and killed 36 people attending an unlicensed concert about five miles (eight kilometers) away.

___

1 p.m.

Records show an Oakland residential building that caught fire, killing one person, has been the target of building department investigations and citations since 2010, when the city allowed the owner to convert the structure into transitional housing for recovering drug addicts, people struggling with homelessness and others.

City records show a building inspector on March 6 had verified a violation involving deferred maintenance.

The violation had been alleged by the nonprofit organization that rented two of the three floors of the structure for the transitional housing.

City records also show the building owner was cited on March 2 for large amounts of trash and debris stacked around the property.

Residents said the debris was recently removed, but other problems persisted.

City records show an open investigation into complaints about electrical issues, pests and lack of heat.

___

12:10 p.m.

An attorney for the biggest tenant of an Oakland building that caught fire while housing people recovering from addiction, prison and life on the streets says the landlord was trying to evict the nonprofit organization.

Lawyer James Cook, who represents Urojas Community Services, said the organization rented the first and second floors of the three-story building that caught fire Monday, killing one resident and sending four others to a hospital.

Residents reported deplorable living conditions, including nearly unpassable hallways filled with trash, tattered furniture and other debris.

Cook said building owner Keith Kim began trying to evict the nonprofit shortly after a devastating Oakland warehouse fire in December killed three dozen partygoers.

Cook said he last spoke with Kim's attorney on Friday. Kim did not immediately return a request for comment.

___

10:55 a.m.

An Oakland Fire chief says one person has died in a fire Monday at a three-story residential building.

Battalion Chief Erik Logan did not provide the gender of the deceased.