The Latest: Bodies are those of 2 missing Indiana girls

Sgt. Kim Riley of the Indiana State police announces that two bodies have been found next to Deer Creek Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, east of Delphi, Ind. Riley said foul play is suspected, however, he would not say if the bodies were that of missing Delphi teens Liberty German and Abigail Williams, both 13. (John Terhune/Journal & Courier via AP)

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — The Latest on the investigation into the deaths of two Indiana girls (all times local):

3 p.m.

Authorities say two bodies found Tuesday near a northern Indiana creek are those of two teenage girls who went missing and their deaths are being investigated as homicides.

State Police Sgt. Kim Riley said during a Wednesday news conference that autopsies determined the bodies are those of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

Their bodies were found Tuesday afternoon along Deer Creek near Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. The girls' bodies were found about three-quarters of a mile from an abandoned railroad bridge where they were dropped off Monday to go hiking.

Riley says there are no suspects but police have received hundreds of leads. He says they are not releasing the girls' cause of deaths yet, citing the ongoing investigation.

___

This version of the story corrects that police now say one of the girls, Liberty German, was 14, not 13.

___

12:19 p.m.

Authorities say autopsies are taking longer than expected on two bodies found near a northern Indiana creek during a search for two missing teenage girls.

State Police Sgt. Kim Riley says a pathologist who began the autopsies Wednesday morning in Terre Haute was still performing them around noon Wednesday.

He says a news conference will be held sometime Wednesday to release the names of the two people and preliminary autopsy findings. Authorities suspect foul play in the deaths.

The bodies were found Tuesday along Deer Creek near Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis, during a search for 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

The bodies were found about three-quarters of a mile from an abandoned railroad bridge where the two girls were dropped off Monday to go hiking.