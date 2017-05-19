The Latest: Teen tells police that another suspect shot boy

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Latest on the death of a 6-year-old boy who was in a car that was stolen in Mississippi (all times local):

6 p.m.

A sworn statement shows a Mississippi teenager charged with murder in the death of a 6-year-old boy told investigators that the boy was shot by another of the three suspects.

The statement was obtained Friday by The Associated Press from a source with knowledge of the case.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Rusty Clark says in the sworn statement that 17-year-old Dwan Wakefield of Ridgeland told Clark and another investigator that 19-year-old Byron McBride of Pickens stole the car with Kingston Frazier inside and then shot the 6-year-old.

Wakefield, McBride and 17-year-old D'Allen Washington of Ridgeland are being held without bail in Madison County, just north of Jackson, awaiting Monday morning court appearances. McBride could face the death penalty.

___

4:30 p.m.

Authorities are looking for a gun in the killing of a 6-year-old Mississippi boy.

District Attorney Michael Guest said Friday that authorities are seeking the weapon but are confident they have enough evidence against the three teen suspects to proceed without it.

Officials say the teens killed the boy after stealing his mother's car. They face capital murder charges and are set for initial court appearances Monday morning. For now, they are jailed without bail in Madison County, just north of Jackson.

Guest won't say if any of the men have confessed. It's unclear if any of the three have lawyers.

All three were arrested Thursday after authorities found the body of Kingston Frazier dead from gunshot wounds in the back of his mother's stolen car, abandoned on a dead-end road. Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland says Kingston was shot multiple times.

___

6 a.m.

Three young Mississippi men have been arrested in connection with the killing of a 6-year-old boy found shot in his mother's stolen car.

Madison County District Attorney Michael Guest said authorities will charge Byron McBride, D'Allen Washington and Dwan Wakefield with capital murder in the death of Kingston Frazier.

The three were arrested after authorities said the mother's car was stolen before dawn Thursday from a supermarket parking lot in Jackson. The car was later found abandoned in a muddy ditch in the suburb of Gluckstadt.

Guest says the three men will make their first appearance in court Monday. A lawyer for one of the men didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. Guest says the other two do not yet have lawyers.