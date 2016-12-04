The Latest: German FM pleased with Austrian result

Alexander Van der Bellen, candidate of the Austrian Greens, briefs the media besides his wife Doris Schmidauer after leaving a polling station and casting their votes in Vienna, Austria, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016. Austria holds presidential elections in a contest pitting a left-leaning contender against a right-winger supported by a populist anti-immigration party. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

VIENNA (AP) — The Latest on Austria's presidential election (all times local):

11:15 p.m.

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier says he's "happy" with the results of the presidential election in Austria, calling it "a good sign against populism in Europe."

In Austria, left-leaning Alexander Van der Bellen defeated right-wing rival Norbert Hofer, a victory welcomed by moderate politicians across Europe seeking to thwart advances by right-wing populist forces looking to weaken the European Union.

Steinmeier says that Van der Bellen's victory "would be a good sign against populism in Europe and a sign for which I am not only happy but I am also happy because we got this news here in Greece, at the cradle of European democracy."

Steinmeier made his remarks at a press conference in Athens after a meeting with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Kotzias.

Steinmeier, a Social Democrat who is slated to become Germany's president next March after the Christian Democrat/Social Democrat ruling coalition agreed on his candidacy, is on a two-day official visit to Greece.

____

9:05 p.m.

A count of all the votes cast Sunday in Austria's presidential election shows left-leaning Alexander Van der Bellen winning by 51.68 percent to 48.32 percent for right-winger Norbert Hofer.

Austrian pollsters, however, say the split will grow to 53.3 percent to 46.7 percent in favor of Van der Bellen when the approximately 500,000 absentee votes are also tallied. Official results will have to wait until those votes are added.

Absentee ballot counting begins Monday with results expected by Tuesday at the latest.

Mainstream politicians in Austria, Germany and France have hailed Van der Bellen's win as a vote for European unity and tolerance.

___

8:55 p.m.

France's president is welcoming the victory of a left-leaning president in Austria over a far-right challenger as a vote for European unity and tolerance.

French President Francois Hollande says Sunday night that he "warmly congratulates Alexander Van der Bellen for the clear and uncontested result" in Austria's presidential election.

Hollande says "the Austrian people made the choice of Europe, and openness."

France is facing another major test of Europe's populist forces in its presidential election in five months, as far-right leader Marine Le Pen hopes to ride swelling anti-immigrant, anti-EU sentiment to the presidency. Hollande is not running for re-election.

Le Pen tweeted her congratulations to the loser of Austria's vote, Norbert Hofer of the euroskeptic Freedom Party, saying they "fought with courage. Victory will be theirs in the next legislative elections!"

___

8:40 p.m.

Alexander Van der Bellen says his triumph over a right-wing rival in Austria's presidential election shows that votes within the European Union can be won by candidates who are strongly pro-EU.

Van der Bellen is alluding to fears by establishment politicians elsewhere in Europe that right-winger Norbert Hofer would prevail with his euroskeptic message.

Van der Bellen said his win Sunday sends a "message to the capitals of the European Union that one can win elections with high European positions."

Hofer says his loss "is really very painful ... but the voter is always right in a democracy."

___

7:45 p.m.

Winning Austrian presidential candidate Alexander Van der Bellen says his victory over right-wing populist Norbert Hofer shows that most voters backed his message of "freedom, equality, solidarity."

In brief comments after near-final results Sunday showed him ahead with an unbeatable margin, Van der Bellen said he would work to unite a country deeply split between the moderate liberals who voted for him and the supporters of Hofer's euroskeptic, anti-immigrant Freedom Party.

Final results will not be available until more than 500,000 absentee ballots are counted Monday. But with most ballots cast Sunday counted, Van der Bellen had 53.3 percent of the vote to Hofer's 46.7 percent.

___

7:20 p.m.

Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern has congratulated Alexander Van der Bellen for his victory over right-winger Norbert Hofer in the country's presidential election.

Kern says he is "convinced that we will have a president with Van der Bellen who will represent Austria domestically and abroad in an excellent manner."

He was alluding to fears by mainstream politicians in Austria that a victory by Hofer, whose Freedom Party is critical of the 28-nation European Union, would hurt Austria's image abroad.