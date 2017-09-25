The Latest: Merkel's bloc comes 1st in German election

Supporters hold posters as German Chancellor Angela Merkel returns on the stage at the headquarters of the Christian Democratic Union CDU in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017 after the German parliament election. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

BERLIN (AP) — The latest on Germany's national election (all times local):

3:55 a.m.

Election officials confirm Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc has come first in Germany's election, paving the way for her to lead the country for a fourth term.

The federal election authority said early Monday that Merkel's Christian Democrats and the Bavarian-only Christian Social Union combined for 33 percent of the vote.

Challenger Martin Schulz' center-left Social Democratic Party, which has joined Merkel's party in a "grand coalition" for the past four years, finished second with 20.5 percent.

Alternative for Germany, which campaigned on an anti-refugee, socially conservative message, was third with 12.6 percent. It will enter federal parliament for the first time.

2 a.m.

The nationalist Alternative for Germany party has won the biggest share of the vote in the eastern state of Saxony during Sunday's parliamentary elections.

The state is the birthplace of the group Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West, which has staged anti-Muslim demonstrations in the state capital Dresden since 2014.

Saxony has also seen numerous high-profile attacks on migrants and refugee shelters in recent years, prompting the local government to launch a public relations campaign to improve its image abroad.

State election authorities say the anti-migrant Alternative for Germany, or AfD, received 27 percent of the votes in Saxony during Sunday's national election. That's a tenth of a percentage point more than Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right Christian Democrats received in the state.

Saxony is the home of AfD figurehead leader Frauke Petry.

1:05 a.m.

Germany's main industrial lobby group is calling for a swift coalition deal to form a new government following Sunday's parliamentary elections.

BDI chief Dieter Kempf says companies need a clear signal "in order to avert damaging Germany."

Chancellor Angela Merkel looks set to form a government again if her Christian Democratic Union can reach an agreement with the pro-business Free Democrats and the left-wing Greens parties.

Merkel's current coalition partner, the Social Democrats, say they plan to go into opposition after suffering their worst election result since World War II.

Kempf says it is important to invest in Germany's ailing infrastructure. He also is slamming the nationalist Alternative for Germany party, which received about 13 percent of the vote Sunday, saying that "at its core it stands against everything that makes Germany strong."

12:15 a.m.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has held onto her legislative constituency in the far northeast of the country.

Merkel received 44 percent of the votes in the district where she was first elected in 1990 — more than twice the number of votes her closest rival from the nationalist Alternative for Germany took.

The result nevertheless reflects some of the disgruntlement expressed by voters toward Merkel in this election. It is down more than 12 percentage points from the election in 2013.

11 p.m.

German internet users are flocking to Twitter to express their opposition to the surging nationalist party AfD.

The upstart Alternative for Germany is expected to win close to 100 seats in the German parliament after taking about 13 percent of the vote in Sunday's federal election.

Using the hashtag #87Prozent — German for "87 percent" — Twitter users who didn't vote for AfD are stating their hopes for the coming four years.

Corinna Leppin posted: "Less populism and hatred, more solidarity and politics that tackles problems."

Another user, Jonathan Hirsch, wrote that he hopes "voters' concerns will be treated in such a way that they'll never vote for populists in protest again."

9:35 p.m.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is pledging to form a stable government for Germany and is making clear that she doesn't plan to try running a minority government.

Merkel's current coalition partners, the center-left Social Democrats, said after Sunday's election that they won't join the next government. Germany has no tradition of minority governments, so that would leave Merkel trying to thrash out an untried coalition with the pro-business Free Democrats and left-leaning Greens.

Asked on German public television whether a minority government of just her own conservative Union bloc is conceivable, Merkel replied: "I think that stable German governments are a value in itself, that our whole parliamentary system is different from those in countries that have a long tradition of minority governments."