The Latest: 2 Venezuelan judges shelter in Chilean residence

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The latest on the political situation in Venezuela (all times local):

10:10 p.m.

Two judges appointed by Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly have taken refuge in the residence of the Chilean ambassador in Caracas.

Chilean Foreign Minister Heraldo Munoz tweeted Tuesday that Beatriz Ruiz and Jose Fernando Nunez arrived "in search of protection" and said they have been offered asylum if they want it.

Ruiz and Nunez were among 33 judges sworn in on July 21 by the National Assembly in defiance of Venezuela's government-stacked Supreme Court. The country's highest court quickly declared the appointments unconstitutional and said the judges would be illegally usurping power and betraying the nation if they tried to take their new posts.

The pair joins another Venezuelan judge who took refuge in the Chilean residence in Caracas. At least three judges appointed by the National Assembly have been detained.

___

8:50 p.m.

The White House is condemning what it calls "the Maduro dictatorship" over the arrests of two top opposition leaders in Venezuela before dawn Tuesday.

Opposition leaders Leopoldo Lopez and Antonio Ledezma had been under house arrest but security force officers hustled them off to a military prison.

In a statement, the White House calls them political prisoners and says they are "being held illegally by the regime" led by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The statement adds: "The United States holds Maduro — who publicly announced just hours earlier that he would move against his political opposition — personally responsible for the health and safety of Mr. Lopez, Mr. Ledezma, and any others seized."

It calls for Venezuela's government to immediately free all political prisoners.

___

6:15 p.m.

Venezuela's vice president says the newly elected constituent assembly that could dramatically reshape the nation's government will be convening "within hours."

In remarks aired on Venezuela's state television Tuesday, Tareck El Aissami said that results from Sunday's election have been reviewed and the 545 assembly members will soon take the reins of the nation's government. He didn't give a specific time, though.

President Nicolas Maduro had stated previously that the constituent assembly would take power within 72 hours, but he also has given no precise date.

The assembly is being granted vast powers to revamp Venezuela's government. Maduro and high-profile members of the assembly are promising to target the opposition-controlled legislature and the office of the chief prosecutor, which has become one of the president's most outspoken critics.

___

6 p.m.

A member of Venezuela's National Electoral Council is voicing grave doubts about the accuracy of the official vote count in Sunday's election for an all-powerful constituent assembly that will rewrite the country's constitution.

Luis Emilio Rondon is the only one of the five council members who has sided with the opposition in the past. He says measures used in previous elections to ensure an accurate vote count were not employed Sunday.

The council has said more than 8 million Venezuelans voted — a figure far higher than estimates by President Nicolas Maduro's opposition and by an independent exit poll.

Rondon says in a statement released Tuesday that the electoral council ordered far fewer election audits than in previous votes. He says the body also did not use permanent ink for marking voters' fingers, a method to ensure no one votes twice.

The final results showing who won seats as delegates to the assembly have still not been published.

___

5:50 p.m.

U.S. Sen. Sen. Marco Rubio is warning Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro that he is endangering his job security by cracking down on political opponents.

The Florida Republican says in a speech taped in Spanish and aired in the South American nation that Maduro's followers are already plotting to turn against him after a Sunday vote that created a constitutional assembly which will give the socialist leader increased powers.

Maduro has drawn widespread international criticism over the election and for his threat to use the new assembly to punish his foes.

In the speech, Rubio says: "To Nicolas Maduro, who I am sure is watching or will watch this show, the current path won't end well for you."