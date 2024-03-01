The Latest on Alabama IVF Bills | March 1, 2024 | News 19 at 4 p.m.
Alabama legislators are protecting families' access to in vitro fertilization or IVF treatments in the state.
Duckworth — the first U.S. senator to give birth while serving in office — was told to "go home and enjoy your husband."
Women across the U.S. have been sharing photos of their embryos on Instagram and countering the Alabama IVF ruling in their captions.
Yahoo News spoke with women in Alabama who are at various stages in their IVF journey about the questions and concerns they're now facing in the wake of the controversial ruling by the Alabama Supreme Court that frozen embryos are legally considered "children" under state law.
Why do people typically freeze their embryos and how long can they stay frozen? Here's what you need to know.
The stories you need to start your day: The Alabama embryo ruling, Lionel Messi’s new docuseries and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
