The Latest: Classes suspended in 2 Mexico states after quake

Excavation work continues on City Hall which had partially collapsed in Thursday's magnitude 8.1 earthquake, in Juchitan, Oaxaca state, Mexico, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Workers Saturday found the body of a municipal police officer in the rubble who had been missing. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

JUCHITAN, Mexico (AP) — The latest on the aftermath of Mexico's magnitude 8.1 earthquake (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

Mexico's education secretary says schools will remain closed in two southern states that were hit by the magnitude 8.1 earthquake.

Aurelio Nuno says classes will be suspended in Oaxaca and Chiapas on Monday.

Nuno said Sunday on Twitter that he visited several educational facilities in Chiapas that had experienced "various levels of damage." He posted photos including one of a classroom whose exterior brick wall was cracked and buckled.

At least 90 people were killed across southern Mexico by the Thursday night earthquake.

___

12:20 p.m.

Mexican officials now say at least 90 people have died in the historic earthquake that struck the southern part of the country.

Oaxaca state Gov. Alejandro Murat said Sunday that 71 people have died in his state. At least 19 are reported dead in two neighboring states.

___

9:30 a.m.

Mexico's government is distributing food to jittery survivors of an earthquake that destroyed a large part of the city of Juchitan. That's where 37 of the 65 people killed by the quake lived.

Some people have continued to sleep outside, fearful of more collapses. Strong aftershocks continue to rattle the town, including a magnitude 5.2 jolt in the early morning.

Local officials say they've counted nearly 800 aftershocks of all sizes since late Thursday's big quake. The U.S. Geological Survey has counted nearly 60 with a magnitude of 4.5 or greater.