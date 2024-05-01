Latest aftershock hits New Jersey after April earthquake, measuring 2.6

It seems New Jersey is not quite done feeling the effects of last month's earthquake.

The state experienced a 2.6-magnitude aftershock near Gladstone at 7:01 a.m. Wednesday, according to the United States Geological Survey website. The event joined a 2.9-magnitude quake recorded at 9:49 a.m. Saturday as the largest seismic events in the past three weeks.

Wednesday's quake was the latest follow-up to the magnitude 4.8 earthquake that hit New Jersey April 5, the strongest in the Garden State since 1783.

The USGS has recorded 159 aftershocks since the initial quake and 26 in the past week. However, most have been minor events barely perceptible to residents outside the epicenter.

Prior to Wednesday, Saturday's quake and a magnitude 2.1 event on April 20 were the only ones in the past three weeks to exceed a magnitude of 2.0. The most severe aftershock came just a few hours after the original earthquake, when a 3.7-magnitude event was recorded just before 6 p.m. on April 5.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ earthquake aftershock continues with 2.6-magnitude