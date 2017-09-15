The Latest: State cuts off Medicaid funds for nursing home

The Latest on Hurricane Irma (all times local):

9:10 p.m.

A Florida nursing home where eight people died after Hurricane Irma will no longer receive state Medicaid funds.

Gov. Rick Scott announced Thursday night that he has directed the Agency for Health Care Administration to terminate the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills as a Medicaid provider. The program provides health care for low-income individuals and families.

Workers at the facility say Hurricane Irma caused the air conditioning to fail Sunday and they struggled to keep residents cool with fans, cold towels and ice.

Scott says in a statement that the state has had multiple points of contact with the facility before the Wednesday discovery of deaths. He says at no time did the facility communicate any imminent threats to its patients.

All patients have since been evacuated.

___

4:45 p.m.

A hurricane cleanup crew working near a waterfront hotel in Miami has found a dead body under a pile of seaweed.

Miami police spokesman Rene Pimentel says the unidentified white man's naked body was found Thursday afternoon near The Mutiny Hotel in the city's Coconut Grove neighborhood.

Pimentel says a medical examiner will have to determine a cause of death, but there were no obvious signs of foul play. It wasn't clear if the man's death was related to Hurricane Irma.

___

4:40 p.m.

Millions in Florida remain without power but the lights are continuing to come on across the state.

Florida officials and utilities report Thursday afternoon that 2.31 million homes and businesses are still without power. The total number of people who remain without electricity at those homes and business is larger.

In the immediate aftermath of the storm, roughly 65 percent of all homes and businesses in the state were in the dark. That has dropped to 22 percent.

Florida Power & Light, the state's largest utility, has said it plans to have east coast customers restored by Sunday. But FPL said it will take until Sept. 22 to restore power to the battered areas in southwest Florida.

___

4:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he's planning to visit the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, which were both badly damaged by Hurricane Irma.

Trump told reporters Thursday aboard Air Force One that he'll be making the trip "at the end of next week or the following week."

Trump spent the day surveying flood damage and visiting with storm victims in Florida.

He's also been to Texas twice after Hurricane Harvey.

___

2:50 p.m.

Federal officials say that nursing homes normally reserved for veterans will be opened up to non-veteran nursing home residents if space is available, in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson announced Thursday that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs had agreed to open its nursing homes following eight deaths at Florida nursing home. Florida has seven nursing homes throughout the state that are available to residents who were veterans.

Multiple nursing homes and assisted living centers in Florida have evacuated their residents after losing electric power.

U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin said in a statement that available beds will be offered to non-veterans, although the agency would continue to focus on its primary mission of assisting veterans.

___

2:45 p.m.

Florida Chief Justice Jorge Labarga has begun issuing orders extending legal deadlines in state courts due to Hurricane Irma. Under Florida's court rules, the chief justice has authority to extend deadlines on a county-by-county basis or by appellate district when an emergency like Irma hinders public access to the courts system.

The first orders posted Thursday on the court website cover Martin, Indian River, St. Lucie and Okeechobee Counties. The chief judges of the local courts are continuing to request these orders, and the requests are being processed as they come in.

Each order extends time limits to the close of business on the day the local court fully reopens, giving everyone an extra full day to meet their deadlines. In addition, anyone who has encountered a special hardship in the storm can ask the local court to make additional accommodations.

The orders are being posted on this website:

http://www.floridasupremecourt.org/emergency.shtml

___

1:45 p.m.

Authorities say carbon monoxide poisoning is the likely cause of death for another Florida resident using an electric generator for power after Hurricane Irma.