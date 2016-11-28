The Latest: Rep. Schiff says OSU attack has terror hallmarks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on an attack at the Ohio State University campus (all times local):

5:20 p.m.

The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee says the attack at Ohio State "bears all of the hallmarks of a terror attack carried out by someone who may have been self-radicalized."

U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff of California says law enforcement officials are still investigating the attacker's motivations and background.

On Monday morning, an OSU student plowed his car into pedestrians on campus and then got out and began stabbing people with a butcher knife. A police officer shot him to death in a matter of minutes.

The attacker was identified as Abdul Razak Ali Artan. A U.S. official who wasn't authorized to talk about the case told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity that Artan was born in Somalia and was a legal permanent resident of the U.S.

— Associated Press writer Alicia A. Caldwell contributed to this report from Washington.

___

4:30 p.m.

Authorities say the officer who killed an attacker at Ohio State University was a university police officer who'd been on the job for less than two years.

Department of Public Safety Director Monica Moll identified the officer as 28-year-old Alan Horujko. She says he started on the Ohio State police force in January 2015.

Ohio State Police Chief Craig Stone says it was fortunate there was a nearby gas leak that the officer had gone to investigate. Stone says it helped position Horujko to respond to the attack so quickly.

Those injured in the attack included an Ohio State faculty member, four graduate students and three undergrads.

Authorities say they were able to get photos of the suspect's vehicle driving onto campus and confirmed only one person was in the car.

___

4:10 p.m.

A director of public safety says a man who drove a car into pedestrians and began stabbing people at Ohio State was a student at the school.

Ohio State Department of Public Safety Director Monica Moll also identified the now-deceased suspect as Abdul Razak Ali Artan.

A U.S. official earlier told The Associated Press that he was born in Somalia and living in the United States as a legal permanent resident. The official wasn't authorized to publicly discuss details of the ongoing case and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Authorities say Artan was shot to death by a police officer Monday morning shortly after he drove up onto a curb into pedestrians, got out of the car and began stabbing people with a butcher knife.

Nine people were injured, including one critically.

— Associated Press writer Alicia A. Caldwell contributed to this report from Washington.

___

3:20 p.m.

A U.S. official has identified the suspect in the Ohio State attack that injured nine people as a man of Somali descent.

The official identified Abdul Razak Ali Artan as the now-deceased suspect. He was born in Somalia and living in the United States as a legal permanent resident. It was unclear when Artan came to the U.S.

The official wasn't authorized to publicly discuss details of the ongoing case and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

A second law enforcement official confirmed that authorities believe the suspect's name is Abdul Artan. That official also wasn't authorized to publicly discuss details of the ongoing case and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Authorities say the suspect was shot to death Monday by a police officer after driving up onto a curb and into pedestrians and attacking people with a knife.

— Associated Press writers Alicia A. Caldwell and Eric Tucker in Washington contributed to this report.

___

3 p.m.

A police chief says authorities are looking into whether the attack at Ohio State University was related to terrorism.

Columbus Police Chief Kim Jacobs was asked at a news conference Monday afternoon whether authorities were considering the possibility that it was a terror attack.

Jacobs says, "I think we have to consider that it is."

Authorities say a man purposely plowed his car over a curb and into pedestrians on Monday morning before jumping out of the car and attacking people with a butcher knife. A police officer who was nearby because of an earlier gas leak was on the scene in a minute and shot and killed the attacker.

The FBI and other agencies joined the investigation.