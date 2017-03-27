The Latest: Club gives up liquor permit after fatal shooting

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Latest on the nightclub shooting in Cincinnati (all times local):

5 p.m.

A Cincinnati nightclub is giving up its liquor license after a shooting over the weekend left one person dead and 17 wounded.

A city official said Monday that the Cameo club also will remain closed until police complete the investigation.

Cincinnati City Manager Harry Black says the club is voluntarily surrendering the license.

Police are continuing to search for suspects in the shooting early Sunday.

The city police chief said Monday five people were still hospitalized, two in critical condition and three in serious condition.

Ohio liquor agents who inspected the Cameo club after the Sunday shooting say they found marijuana in plain view along with partially smoked marijuana in an employee-only section.

___

3:30 p.m.

Ohio liquor agents say they've cited the site of a deadly nightclub shooting in Cincinnati with drug abuse and drug possession violations.

Agents who inspected the Cameo club after the Sunday shooting say they found marijuana in plain view along with partially smoked marijuana in an employee-only section.

Adam Johnson of the Ohio Investigative Unit said Monday the club was cited once before, in 2015, for drug abuse.

He says agents also handed out complaints about health violations, including finding bugs in some liquor bottles.

Cincinnati police are continuing to search for suspects in the shooting that left one man dead and 16 other people injured.

The city police said Monday five people were still hospitalized, two in critical condition and three in serious condition.

___

11:15 a.m.

The Cincinnati police chief says it doesn't appear there is any video footage of a deadly nightclub shooting that killed one man and injured 16 people.

Chief Elliot Isaac also said in a Monday morning briefing that the Cameo nightclub had metal detectors but it wasn't something the club was required to have.

The chief says five people are still hospitalized, two in critical condition and three in serious condition.

One victim, 27-year-old O'Bryan Spikes, was killed in the Sunday morning shooting at the nightclub.

Keith Forman of the Cincinnati law department said liquor license renewals come up in April. Forman said he's not aware of plans yet to look at Cameo's license.

___

This story has been corrected to show the chief said the club had metal detectors but wasn't required to have them.

___

10:45 a.m.

The Cincinnati police chief has raised the number of people injured in a deadly nightclub shooting to 16.

Chief Elliot Isaac also says five people are still hospitalized, two in critical condition and three in serious condition.

A 17th victim, 27-year-old O'Bryan Spikes, was killed in the Sunday morning shooting at the Cameo nightclub.

Isaac told the Cincinnati City Council in a Monday update that four uniformed officers working off-duty security at the Cameo club were not permitted to work inside the club under department rules.

Isaac said it appears multiple individuals fired shots. The chief is urging witnesses to come forward and cooperate with the investigation.

Cameo's operator says it will remain closed until police and internal investigations are completed.

___

8:30 a.m.

Four candles illuminate a makeshift memorial on a foggy morning, one day after a Cincinnati nightclub shooting.

A poster dedicated to the 27-year-old man slain in the gunfire that injured 15 others states: "R.I.P Lucky" with a heart and messages for O'Bryan Spikes. It calls him "Father Son Uncle Brother."

The Cameo club was dark inside, with a piece of yellow crime tape wrapped over its front door. Several champagne bottles, broken glass and other debris littered the parking lot.

Cameo's operator says it will remain closed until police and internal investigations are completed. City officials plan a 10 a.m. update on the investigation.

A University of Cincinnati Medical Center spokeswoman says two people remain in critical condition.

___

7:05 a.m.

A spokeswoman says five people remain hospitalized after a weekend shootout at a Cincinnati nightclub that left a man dead and 15 people injured.

Police searching for suspects plan to give an update late Monday morning.

University of Cincinnati Medical Center spokeswoman Kelly Martin said the conditions of the hospitalized patients remained the same shortly before daybreak, with two considered critical and three stable.