The Latest: Man behaved normally before campus attack

7:35 p.m.

A leader of a Somali community association says a man who launched a car-and-knife attack at Ohio State University drove his siblings to school as normal beforehand.

Hassan Omar says Abdul Artan's mother said she didn't know anything was wrong until police showed up at her door.

Omar said Tuesday the mother told him nothing seemed different about her son, who she said was enjoying his education.

Artan was a Muslim who prayed daily and stewed over the treatment of fellow Muslims.

Omar says he was shocked by Monday's attack because of the amount of effort the community puts into preventing people from being radicalized.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff is a House Intelligence Committee member and says he's seen no evidence Artan communicated with overseas terror organizations.

Artan was killed by police.

4:10 p.m.

An official at Catholic Charities of Dallas says the organization briefly offered aid to Ohio State University attacker Abdul Razak Ali Artan and his family when they first moved to the U.S. in 2014.

CEO Dave Woodyard told KXAS that Artan arrived in Dallas with his mother and six siblings on June 5, 2014. Woodyard says the Somali family arrived at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport from Pakistan through Kennedy Airport.

He says the organization gave the family shelter and aid as part of the government resettlement program. He says the group's records show the family received shelter for 23 days before leaving for Ohio.

Artan was killed Monday by a university police officer after driving his car into pedestrians on campus and attacking people with a knife.

4 p.m.

An Ohio State medical official says three of the 11 people injured in an attack at Ohio State University remain hospitalized and are expected to make complete recoveries.

Dr. Andrew Thomas provided an update during a Tuesday afternoon news conference.

Engineering professor William Clark also spoke to reporters after being discharged Tuesday. Clark says he was struck by attacker Abdul Razak Ali Artan's car, tossed in the air and landed on concrete. Clark says he had surgery for deep cuts in his right leg.

Clark says he and some of his students were outside a classroom building after a fire alarm sounded for a gas leak. Clark says he will withhold judgment about Artan until more facts are known about his motivations.

Artan was killed by a university police officer.

This story has been corrected to show the doctor's name is Andrew Thomas, not Andrew Scott.

3:05 p.m.

A union official says the officer who killed a man to stop an attack at Ohio State University responded according to his training and is grateful for the outpouring of support he's received from fellow police and the public.

Local police union president Jason Pappas says university officer Alan Horujko (huh-RUJ'-koh) is on paid administrative leave. Pappas says standard procedure requires that the 28-year-old officer see a psychologist and get a new firearm before he gets back to work.

Officials say Horujko was nearby when a Somalia-born student plowed a car into a group of pedestrians Monday morning and began stabbing people with a butcher knife. Police say the officer shot the driver in less than a minute.

Authorities say they're investigating whether it was a terrorist attack.

12:30 p.m.

The director of a mosque attended by the Ohio State attacker says numerous programs are in place to help youth and prevent self-radicalization.

Horsed Noah says he wasn't familiar with Abdul Razak Ali Artan, the OSU student born in Somalia who police say carried out the car-and-knife rampage that left 11 people hurt Monday morning.

Noah says thousands can attend services on busy days at the mosque on Columbus' west side.

The mosque just celebrated its second anniversary and serves mostly Muslims from Somalia and other East African countries, many of whom live nearby.

Noah mentors youth at the mosque, which also offers "Meet a Muslim" programs and helps Somali parents learn to communicate with their children, especially as they assimilate faster to life in America.

Noon

A law enforcement official says Ohio State University attacker Abdul Razak Ali Artan moved to the U.S. with his family from Pakistan as refugees in 2014.