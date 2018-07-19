The Latest: 1 released from hospital after Army depot blast

LETTERKENNY, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on an explosion at a Pennsylvania Army depot (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

A worker has been treated and released from a hospital after receiving minor injuries in an explosion at a Pennsylvania Army depot.

The worker had been taken by ambulance early Thursday to a hospital near the Letterkenny Army Depot, about 160 miles (257 kilometers) west of Philadelphia, shortly after the explosion and fire at a paint operation of a vehicle shop. A hospital spokeswoman says the worker did not receive treatment for burns, but did not release further details of the injury.

Officials say three other employees were airlifted to Baltimore area hospitals with burn-related injuries. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Army officials say the cause of the blast is still under investigation. It was contained to a single area of the depot, and there was no suspicion of terrorist activity.

___

10:20 a.m.

Army officials say four people were injured in an explosion and fire at the paint operation of the vehicle shop at an Army depot in Pennsylvania.

Col. Stephen Ledbetter said Thursday that three of the injured workers were flown to Baltimore area hospitals and a fourth was taken by ambulance for medical treatment. He said he did not know the conditions of the injured as of about 10 a.m.

The explosion was reported shortly after 7:15 a.m. Ledbetter said the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration will investigate the cause of the explosion.

The depot is located 160 miles (257 kilometers) west of Philadelphia, or about 55 miles (88 kilometers) southwest of state capital.

Depot staff members were told to stay in their work areas until further notice, as an alarm continued to sound for at least an hour after the explosion.

___

8:45 a.m.

Authorities say an explosion at an Army depot in Pennsylvania has left some workers injured.

Letterkenny Army Depot officials say the blast occurred around 7:15 a.m. Thursday. They posted on social media that the "incident is contained" and won't affect depot operations or workforce safety elsewhere on the site.

But details about how many people were hurt and the severity of their injuries were not immediately available.

The depot is located 160 miles (257 kilometers) west of Philadelphia, or about 55 miles (88 kilometers) southwest of state capital

Emergency responders treated some people at the scene and others have been taken to hospitals.

Depot staff members were told to stay in their work areas until further notice. They were asked not post any information about the blast on social media or share information about it with the media or others.