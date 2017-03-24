The Latest: Suspect may work for state unemployment agency

Investigators walk to the home where four people were found dead, Thursday, March 23, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. A suspect is being held in San Francisco. Police are not saying how the four were killed and are not immediately identifying the victims, including their genders and ages. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the murders of four people in Sacramento (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

The state's unemployment agency says it employs a man named Salvador Vasquez-Oliva as an office technician.

Police in Northern California say they arrested a man with the same name suspected of killing four, including two juveniles. Police found the four bodies in a Sacramento home on Thursday after officers were asked to check on the welfare of a family that lived there.

The local coroner hasn't released the names of the victims, pending notification of their family. Police declined to discuss the suspect's relationship with the victims.

The 56-year-old was arrested in San Francisco early Friday. San Francisco is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) west of Sacramento.

___

8:15 a.m.

Police say the man who was arrested Friday on suspicion of homicide in connection to the killings of two adults and two juveniles in Sacramento is the same man who was detained in San Francisco Thursday.

Sacramento Police spokeswoman Officer Linda Matthew says the arrest of 56-year-old Salvador Vasquez-Oliva of Sacramento took place in San Francisco early Friday.

The four victims were discovered Thursday morning when police broke into the home after a relative reported that something might be wrong.

Police did not immediately identify the victims or provide their genders or ages, and say they have not yet determined a motive for the killings. They have also not said what relationship Vasquez-Oliva has, if any, to the dead.

Sgt. Bryce Heinlein said Thursday that the murders don't appear to be random.

____

6:40 a.m.

Police have arrested a 56-year-old man on suspicion of homicide in connection to the killings of two adults and two juveniles in Sacramento.

Police arrested Salvador Vasquez-Oliva of Sacramento early Friday. He has been booked into the Sacramento County Jail.

The four victims were discovered Thursday morning when police broke into the home after a relative reported that something might be wrong.

Police did not immediately identify the victims or provide their genders or ages, and say they have not yet determined a motive for the killings. They have also not said what relationship Vasquez-Oliva has, if any, to the dead.

Sgt. Bryce Heinlein said Thursday that the murders don't appear to be random.

____

12:05 a.m.

Police detained a suspect in San Francisco just hours after finding four bodies, including two children, in a home 80 miles away in Sacramento.

The unidentified suspect, who was quickly singled out by investigators, was likely known by the victims, Sacramento police Sgt. Bryce Heinlein said.

The four victims were discovered when police broke into the Sacramento home after a relative reported that something might be wrong.

Police did not immediately identify the victims or provide their genders or ages, and say they have not yet determined a motive for the killings.

Kelly Fong Rivas, deputy chief of staff for Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, said police told officials that two of the victims were children but did not provide other details.