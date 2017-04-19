The Latest: Brother of Fresno suspect shocked by killings

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a fatal shooting in downtown Fresno, California (all times local):

9 p.m.

The brother of a California man who Fresno police say shot and killed a motel security guard and three other men he targeted for being white says he's shocked by the killings.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says 39-year-old Kori Ali Muhammad, who is black, told investigators he decided to kill white people after police on Tuesday publicly identified him as a suspect in last week's slaying of a security guard.

Muhammad's brother, who didn't want to be identified by name, says his family had been concerned about Muhammad's homelessness.

Dyer says Muhammad told investigators that he wanted to be known as someone who killed many white people and not just a security guard.

Muhammad is being charged with four counts of murder.

___

8:00 p.m.

An official says a man suspected of killing a motel security guard and three people he targeted for being white is being charged with four counts of murder.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says Kori Ali Muhammad will also face at least two additional charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

Muhammad has a long record of criminal charges and a history of mental illness.

Dyer says Muhammad was publicly identified Tuesday as the person who last week shot a 25-year-old Motel 6 security guard.

He says Muhammad told police he wanted to be known as someone who killed many white people and not just a security guard.

Dyer says the victims include a utility worker and all are white men between the ages of 34 and 58.

___

7:20 p.m.

The man suspected of killing three people in downtown Fresno had a long record of criminal charges in Sacramento.

Online Superior Court records show Kori Ali Muhammad was charged with more than a dozen felonies and misdemeanors between 1997 and 2004 using several aliases. They include forgery, domestic violence, criminal threats and driving under the influence.

On several occasions, Muhammad pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor within days of being charged. More serious crimes were dismissed and felonies were reduced to misdemeanors.

Muhammad spent years on probation in Sacramento County with periodic jail terms for probation violations.

Federal court records show Muhammad was charged in 2005 with possessing cocaine with intent to distribute.

___

6:30 p.m.

Fresno police chief says a man arrested after killing three people told investigators he wanted to kill as many white people as possible after seeing he was wanted in the death of a security guard.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says Kori Ali Muhammad was publicly identified Tuesday as the person who last week shot a 25-year-old Motel 6 security guard.

He says Muhammad told police he wanted to be known as someone who killed many white people and not just a security guard.

Dyer says the victims are all white men between the ages of 34 and 58.

___

6:15 p.m.

Fresno's police chief says it doesn't appear the suspect who fatally shot three people is connected to terrorism despite the statement that he made.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says Kori Ali Muhammad wanted to kill as many white people as possible before going to jail.

Dyer says "this is solely based on race."

___

5:30 p.m.

A former classmate of the man suspected of shooting three people to death in Fresno says that when they met he was outgoing, down to earth, peaceful and into health and nutrition.

Desiree Martinez says she met Kori Ali Muhammad three years ago when both were in a media training program at Community Media Access Collaborative in Fresno.

Martinez says everybody loved him and that whenever he saw someone eating junk food, he would talk to them about making healthier food choices.

She says she was shocked to hear that he was connected to Tuesday's shootings.

___

5:00 p.m.

Records show Muhammad was charged in 2005 with possessing cocaine with intent to distribute. Federal prosecutors said at the time that he was also in possession of a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and two rifles after being convicted of a felony.

He claimed insanity, and his attorney requested a psychiatric examination for his client, saying Muhammad "appeared eccentric with some bizarre beliefs." A psychiatrist who examined Muhammad believed he had psychosis, Muhammad's attorney said in the court filing.