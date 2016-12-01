The Latest: 2nd California fugitive inmate recaptured

In this undated photo provided by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office is Emily Vaca. Authorities say deputies in Northern California were unable to find an escaped inmate after a SWAT team surrounded an east San Jose, Calif., home. Santa Clara County Sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Rich Glennon says deputies on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, conducted several pre-planned operations throughout Santa Clara County after receiving tips of the possible location of fugitive inmate Rogelio Chavez. Glennon said 35-year-old Emily Vaca, who helped Chavez after he escaped, was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to a crime. (Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office via AP)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the recapture of two inmates who escaped from a Northern California jail (all times local):

10:30 p.m.

Santa Clara Sheriff Laurie Smith says detectives were trying to search the home of friend of fugitive inmate Rogelio Chavez when they noticed someone was hiding in the attic and requested backup from the SWAT team.

Smith says Chavez was arrested Wednesday night after a seven-hour standoff at the San Jose home.

The home's owner, Karla Fernandez, was also arrested.

Smith says Fernandez, who was on probation, is facing charges of resisting and obstructing an investigation, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and being an accessory to an escaped inmate.

Smith says Chavez was in one of the rooms when officials found him under the influence of drugs and that he was carrying crack cocaine and marijuana. He was taken to a hospital to be checked.

___

9:00 p.m.

A second fugitive inmate who last week escaped from a county jail in California by rappelling down with a bedsheet has been re-arrested after a standoff with police that lasted more than seven hours.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department says Rogelio Chavez was recaptured Wednesday night at a house in San Jose.

A SWAT team shot tear gas canisters into the home at least twice earlier in the day.

Video of the scene showed a man in handcuffs being led out of the house by at least six officers.

Late Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Service and police in Antioch arrested 26-year-old Laron Campbell.

Chavez and Campbell escaped with two other prisoners last week by cutting through the bars covering a second-story window and then rappelling to the ground on a bedsheet rope. The others were quickly apprehended.

___

10:37 a.m.

Authorities say one of two inmates who sawed their way out of a county jail in California and vanished last week was recaptured late Tuesday after he crashed through a ceiling while hiding in his sister's attic.

Santa Clara County Undersheriff Carl Neusel says that 26-year-old Laron Campbell was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service and Antioch police.

Campbell's sister, Marcaysha Alexander, was also arrested on suspicion of harboring a fugitive.

Neusel says a tip led authorities to Alexander's Antioch home and thanked the tipster.

Deputies are still searching for Rogelio Chavez.

Chavez and Campbell escaped with two other prisoners last Wednesday night by cutting through the bars covering a second-story window and then rappelling to the ground on a bedsheet rope. The others were quickly apprehended.