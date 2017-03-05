The Latest: 10 arrested in pro-Trump rally in Berkeley

Supporters of President Donald Trump react to counter-protesters during a "March 4 Trump" rally, one of several such events held in cities around the U.S. on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (Tamir Kalifa /Austin American-Statesman via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on rallies held across the country Saturday in support of President Donald Trump (all times local):

7:15 p.m.

Berkeley police say 10 people were arrested after President Donald Trump supporters and counter-protesters clashed during a downtown Berkeley rally that turned violent and left seven people injured.

The police department says five people were arrested Saturday for battery, four for assault with a deadly weapon and one for resisting arrest.

It says officers confiscated a dagger, metal pipes, bats, pieces of lumber and bricks.

The department says the seven injured people were evaluated, but none needed nor wanted to go to a hospital.

8:10 p.m.

The Washington State Patrol says four demonstrators were arrested Saturday in the state capital of Olympia at a rally in support of President Donald Trump, KOMO-TV reports.

The TV station says about 225 people attended the pro-Trump rally and a group of about 150 people against Trump staged a counter-protest.

Authorities did not say if the people arrested were pro-Trump or anti-Trump. The station reports that the demonstrators are accused of assaulting a police officer.

The state patrol tells KOMO that while no troopers were injured during the rally, a sergeant drove himself to the hospital to get checked out after a demonstrator threw an unknown substance at him.

7:45 p.m.

Scores of people have rallied in Virginia Beach, Virginia, in a show of support for President Donald Trump.

The Virginian-Pilot reports (http://bit.ly/2lrmX2J) around 200 Trump backers showed up Saturday for the event at Mount Trashmore Park. It was one of many March 4 Trump demonstrations held around the country.

Some held American flags and others wore "Make America Great Again" hats and Trump T-shirts.

Also in attendance were some 100 counter-protesters, who quietly marched in from a nearby parking lot carrying a banner with the words "No Hate in Our Town." Some wore tape over their mouths. They stood nearly silent behind a barricade.

Dozens of police officers were mainly on the fringe of the event.

7 p.m.

Supporters of President Donald Trump are clashing with counter-protesters during a march in support of the president in Berkeley, California.

People wearing goggles, motorcycle helmets, gas masks or with their face half-covered with bandanas are pushing each other, throwing punches and hitting each other with the sticks holding their signs.

Video of the scattered fights shows smoke bombs being thrown at the crowd and at least one man pepper-spraying a brawling group.

Berkeley police officers in riot gear are standing by at the rally of about 500 pro-Trump supporters and opponents at a park less than a mile from the University of California, Berkeley campus.

Paramedics have helped at least two men, one bleeding from the head and the other with cuts on his face.

6:50 p.m.

Police say about 300 people have rallied in support of Trump in a gathering outside the Texas Capitol in Austin during rain.

The Austin American-Statesman (http://atxne.ws/2mo2Y42) reports some in the crowd Saturday afternoon toted umbrellas and wore rain gear while carrying signs of support for Trump. Some of the marchers waved U.S. flags.

One of the organizers, Jennifer Drabbant of Austin said there have been so many protests against Trump that she and others wanted to show there are people who support him.

Participants walked from Wooldridge Square Park to the state Capitol for a rally that began with a prayer and then featured pro-Trump speeches.

6:30 p.m.

Supporters of President Donald Trump turned out Saturday in Phoenix, one of dozens of cities nationwide where similar events were held.

Media outlets reported that several hundred people participated in the Phoenix event held on a lawn at the State Capitol.

Some participants wore pro-Trump shirts. A small group of protesters also were on hand.

6:20 p.m.

Hundreds gathered in rallies on both ends of Pennsylvania to show support for President Donald Trump, joining others in similar rallies around the country.

Supporters waved signs and flags and listened to speeches during Saturday's "Spirit of America" rally in Bensalem's Neshaminy State Park in eastern Pennsylvania's Bucks County.

"They love their country and they love what Donald Trump represents, which is about making America first," organizer Jim Worthington said. "... We are here to meet and make sure all Americans are prospering."