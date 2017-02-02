Latest: Mother of Delaware prisoner: Trouble was brewing

SMYRNA, Del. (AP) — The Latest on hostage situation at Delaware prison (all times local):

4 p.m.

A woman whose son is incarcerated at the Delaware prison where three guards and counselor were taken hostage says he recently told her that trouble was brewing.

The woman spoke on condition of anonymity to protect her son. She says he lived in the building at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center where the hostages were taken Wednesday. One of the guards was found dead when authorities used a backhoe and broke in Thursday morning.

The woman says that in several recent telephone calls, her son told her that inmates were saying they were getting fed up with conditions at the prison. She says her son told her "they were riled up and acted as though they were going to protest."

She says her son was "frightened to death" that there would be trouble.

___

3:20 p.m.

A former death row inmate at the Delaware prison where inmates took employees hostage says the prisoners were protesting what he called "inhumane" conditions at the facility.

Isaiah McCoy says several inmates who were in the building at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center where the hostage situation took place called him while a standoff was underway. McCoy says the inmates told him they are tired of the "oppression" and "misconduct" at the facility.

McCoy would not say whether the inmates he spoke to were the hostage-takers or were just in Building C at the time. He would not provide the names of any of the inmates.

He says the inmates' nonviolent means of raising their concerns haven't been effective.

McCoy was released from prison in January after being acquitted of all charges in a retrial for a drug-related killing. McCoy said he served about 5 1/2 years at the Vaughn Correctional Center.

___

2:45 p.m.

The head of the corrections officers' union in Delaware says he believes that inmates had practiced taking over a prison before they took three guards and a counselor hostage.

Geoffrey Klopp, president of the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware, said Thursday that the prison agency has had staffing, salary and retention troubles for about the past decade.

Authorities say inmates used sharpened objects to take the hostages. Two were released, the counselor was rescued and Sgt. Steven Floyd died.

Klopp says Floyd was forced into a closet and yelled to other officers who were coming to help that the inmates had set a trap. Klopp says Floyd's warning saved his fellow officers' lives.

Klopp says he thinks Floyd was killed by the inmates. Authorities have not said how Floyd died.

He says Floyd is the first corrections officer in Delaware to be killed. Klopp said he was a dedicated officer with a wife, children and grandchildren and that he worked overtime to help put his children through college.

___

11:10 a.m.

Authorities say inmates used "sharp instruments" to take over a Delaware prison and hold three prison guards and a counselor hostage.

One of the guards died during the nearly 24-hour ordeal. Two guards were released during negotiations and the counselor was rescued after authorities used a backhoe to breach a building at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center.

Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security Robert Coupe said Thursday the inmates used "sharp instruments" to take over the prison, but he couldn't describe the weapons in any more detail. He says inmates also filled foot lockers with water and stacked them at entryways to make it harder for authorities to get in.

The correctional officer who died was Sgt. Steven Floyd, who had been with the agency for 16 years. Authorities wouldn't say how the officer died.

Delaware Gov. John Carney called the situation "torturous" and promised a full investigation.

___

This item has been corrected to say that inmates used "sharp instruments" to take over prison, instead of sharp objects.

___

9:40 a.m.

Some Delaware prison rights advocates say they're saddened but not surprised that a hostage situation at the state's largest correctional facility led to the death of a corrections employee.

Dover attorney Stephen Hampton says he believes that inmates' anger about conditions at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center played a part in the drama that ended Thursday morning. Three other staffers who were taken hostage survived.