Latest: 13th bus passenger dies from crash injuries

Authorities investigate after a deadly crash involving a van carrying church members and a pickup truck on U.S. 83 outside Garner State Park in northern Uvalde County, Texas, Wednesday, March 29, 2017. The group of senior adults from First Baptist Church of New Braunfels, Texas, was returning from a retreat when the crash occurred, a church statement said. (Zeke MacCormack/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The Latest on a Texas crash of a church bus and a pickup truck in which 13 people were killed and two injured (all times local):

10:20 p.m.

Authorities say a 13th passenger from a church bus has died after the bus and a pickup truck collided head-on on a Texas highway.

Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Johnny Hernandez confirmed that the person died at a San Antonio hospital. Hernandez said the bus driver and 11 passengers died at the scene of the crash. There were 14 total aboard the bus.

Hernandez said the lone survivor from the bus was hospitalized in critical condition, while the pickup truck driver was hospitalized in stable condition.

The bus was carrying senior adult members of the First Baptist Church of New Braunfels, Texas, home from a three-day retreat.

___

7:20 p.m.

A state trooper says all 12 people killed when a small church bus and a pickup truck collided in Texas were senior adults who were returning from a three-day church retreat.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Conrad Hein also says just two of those in the church vehicle were hospitalized after surviving the crash Wednesday in northern Uvalde County about 75 miles (120.7 km) west of San Antonio. The lone person in the pickup truck also was injured.

Hein says the vehicle carrying members of First Baptist Church of New Braunfels, Texas, was a white 2004 Turtle Top bus.

The National Transportation Safety Board is sending investigators to the crash scene.

___

6 p.m.

News of a church van crash that killed 12 people and injured three others in Texas has drawn condolences from Gov. Greg Abbott.

In a statement, Abbott said he and his wife, Cecilia, extend their "deepest condolences to the victims and the families of those involved in today's tragic event." He said they are "saddened by the loss of life and our hearts go out to all those affected."

The governor added that he and his wife "thank the first responders working on the scene" and "ask that all Texans join us in offering their thoughts and prayers."

The van was carrying 14 senior members of the First Baptist Church of New Braunfels, Texas.

The crash happened Wednesday outside Garner State Park, about 75 miles (120.7 km) west of San Antonio.

___

5:50 p.m.

A Texas state trooper says 12 people were killed in a crash between a church van and a pickup truck on a two-lane highway in southwestern Texas.

Sgt. Conrad Hein of the Texas Department of Public Safety also said three others were injured and taken to hospitals after the head-on collision that happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 83 outside Garner State Park, about 75 miles (120.7 km) west of San Antonio.

But Hein said he does not know if the lone occupant of the pickup truck is among the dead or how many of the dead were among the 14 people aboard the church van.

The 14 in the van were senior members of the First Baptist Church of New Braunfels, Texas.

In a statement posted on the church website, church officials said the members were returning from a three-day retreat at the Alto Frio Baptist Encampment in Leakey, about 9 miles (14.5 km) north of the crash site.

The statement said church officials hadn't learned how many fatalities and injuries resulted from the crash. However, they were "ministering to family members to help them deal with this tragedy."

___

5:30 p.m.

A Texas state trooper says there are multiple fatalities in a head-on crash between a church van and a pickup truck in southwestern Texas.

Sgt. Conrad Hein of the Texas Department of Public Safety reports the van was carrying 14 people when it collided with the truck, which only had the driver inside. Hein did not know the exact number of deaths.

The crash happened about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 83 outside Garner State Park, about 75 miles (120.7 km) west of San Antonio.