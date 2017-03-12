The Latest: French candidate Macron condemns Turkey

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — The Latest on the diplomatic tensions between Turkey and the Netherlands (all times local):

8:05 p.m.

French centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron "strongly condemns" what he calls provocations from the Turkish government.

Macron has called on France to support its European partners and "reject the Turkish government's abuses." He says that "the European Union must have a united response."

He criticizes "unacceptable comments" by the Turkish authorities that target "European values," and Germany and the Netherlands.

Polls suggest Macron is the front-runner in the country's April-May presidential election.

French authorities allowed Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold a rally in the eastern city of Metz.

___

5:50 p.m.

Denmark's prime minister says that's he's asked Turkish counterpart Binali Yildirim to postpone a planned visit because of "tensions" between Ankara and the Netherlands.

Danish public broadcaster DR says that Yildirim plans to pay a visit the country on March 20 but Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen announced in a separate statement that such a visit couldn't take place in light of "the current Turkish attack on Holland."

"Under normal circumstances, it would be a pleasure to welcome the Turkish prime minister," Rasmussen said, adding to DR that the Danish government was "very concerned" about political developments in Turkey.

It wasn't immediately clear which date Yildirim's visit would be rescheduled to.

___

5:25 p.m.

French conservative candidate Francois Fillon says France should have banned Turkey's foreign minister from holding a rally in the country.

Fillon, who is running for presidency in the April-May election, wrote in a statement that two of France's closest allies, Germany and The Netherlands, "have been publicly insulted in unspeakable way by Turkish leaders."

He accuses Socialist President Francois Hollande of breaking with European solidarity: "it's obvious a common position should have prevailed to handle the Turkish demands."

Fillon says the controversy shows Turkey is moving away from European values a little more every day.

French authorities have said the rally of Turkey's top diplomat Mevlut Cavusoglu in the eastern city of Metz has been authorized in the name of the freedom of assembly and as long as it represents no threat to public order.

___

4:50 p.m.

The leader of Turkey's nationalist party has called on the government to suspend diplomatic ties with the Netherlands.

Devlet Bahceli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party which is allied with the ruling party for the referendum, has accused the Netherlands of becoming a "hostile country."

Bahceli said: "By adopting a disgraceful position, the Netherlands has become a hostile country. Diplomatic ties must be suspended."

___

4:40 p.m.

Turkey's foreign minister is calling for the defense of European values after holding a campaign rally in the eastern French city of Metz amid a diplomatic spat with the Netherlands.

Mevlut Cavusoglu has told The Associated Press that "we need to defend and promote European values, the common values, more than ever, because of the situation now. That is my message (to Europe)."

No incidents have been reported during the gathering in Metz, which has drawn several hundred people.

France's authorities have authorized the rally as long as it represents no threat to public order.

Cavusoglu was in France Sunday to whip up support for controversial constitutional reforms to expand the powers of the Turkish presidency, one day after being blocked from holding a rally in the Dutch city of Rotterdam.

The decision has prompted tensions between Turkey and The Netherlands.

___

4:20 p.m.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on international organizations to "raise their voices" against the Netherlands after it escorted a minister out of the country and prevented another one from landing in the country.

In a campaign rally Sunday before a referendum on expanding the powers' of his office, Erdogan also called on international organizations to impose sanctions on the Netherlands.

Erdogan reiterated that the Netherlands would be "made to pay" for its treatment of its ministers, adding there would be no reconciliation with the NATO ally until then. He didn't elaborate.