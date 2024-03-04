The latest $1 million property sales include land near old Charlotte Knights stadium

More than 20 million-dollar property sales last month in the Rock Hill region include a town home site near the old Knights Stadium in Fort Mill, a Riverwalk event venue in Rock Hill and a seminary location near a movie theater.

About half of the high-dollar sales are homes.

Land records in York, Lancaster and Chester counties show a busy month of sales. Here’s a look at the ones that topped $1 million:

▪ Tri Pointe Homes out of Charlotte bought 30 acres beside the former Knights Stadium site in Fort Mill for $4.2 million. Cato Land Development sold the Deerfield Drive property on Feb. 16. The land is just north of where the baseball stadium once stood, and south of Springfield Parkway.

Last summer the York County planning commission approved preliminary plans for 95 townhomes on the site. That project, Grahym at Southbridge, is part of a larger redevelopment in the area of more than 350 acres. The larger development Southbridge will combined office, residential and other land use where the Charlotte Knights minor league baseball team once played just off Interstate 77 in Fort Mill.

▪ Florida-based Adam Homes bought 88 acres of agricultural property from HBC Construction on Feb. 15 for $2.1 million. The sliver-shaped property runs between Lauren Pines phases in York, on either side of Willow Grove Lane. It’s east of S.C. 161 and several other large, open estates to the southwest of the property.

▪ The Brakefield at Riverwalk event venue sold Feb. 2 for almost $2 million. The almost 3-acre property at 1111 Brakefield Dr. in Rock Hill has a more than 7,000-square-foot event site built in 2012. Riverwalk Venue Holdings bought the site from Whitehall Court Properties.

▪ Four properties at more than 550 acres combined sold in Chester County on Feb. 9 for almost $1.9 million. The properties aren’t connected. The largest portion is west of Wray Road in southern Chester County, on both sides of Wagers Road. Another property is about 4 miles north, also west of U.S. 321. The smallest one is southwest of Lowrys, about 10 miles from the nearest property from the purchase. John Hancock Life Insurance is the listed owner.

▪ Southern Evangelical Seminary based in Charlotte bought the former event venue site at 1965 Cinema Dr. in Rock Hill. The Feb. 15 sale for almost $1.7 million includes the 11,400-square-foot facility on almost 3 acres. It was built in 2001 near the Regal Manchester movie theater off Dave Lyle Boulevard.

York County approved preliminary plans in 2023 for new town homes near the former Knights Stadium site in Fort Mill. The builder bought 30 acres there in February. York County

▪ Three Pendleton Street addresses in Rock Hill sold Feb. 7 for $1.6 million. All three have storage buildings on them, at almost 24,000 square feet combined. Crown Gray sold the 414, 416 and 422 Pendleton sites to Cardinal Capital Investment Group on Feb. 1 for more than $1 million, before Velasquez Martin out of Georgia bought them six days later.

▪ In Lancaster County, 11 land parcels on Baker Street and Calico Branch Road sold Feb. 27 for $1.6 million. Charlotte homebuilder Taylor Morrison purchased the Indian Land property off Harrisburg Road, in the Estates at Sugar Creek area.

▪ Friends Real Estate Group out of Matthews, North Carolina, bought almost 3 acres of commercial property in Indian Land on Feb. 6 for $1.6 million. The 202 Fort Mill Highway property has a 1,500-square-foot home on it built in 1952, but it’s listed as commercial space. The rectangular piece of land borders the west side of Capital Club Way.

▪ The Baymont at Wyndham hotel in Rock Hill sold on Feb. 22 for $1.5 million. Baba Swamill bought the almost 24,000-square-foot hotel property at 962 Riverview Road that was built in 1983.

▪ More than 150 acres of farm use property at 1388 Glasscock Road in York County sold on Feb. 6 for $1.5 million. The hammer-shaped property southeast of Rock Hill is south of Glasscock and west of Old Friendship Road.

▪ An Atlanta company bought two large tracts in York County from John Hancock Life Insurance Co. on Feb. 9 for more than $1 million. The larger property is 190 acres west of Beersheba Road in Smyrna. The other property is 124 acres south of Simpson Road, just northeast of Norindawood Road, in McConnells. Both are vacant properties listed as farm use.

▪ York and Lancaster had 12 homes sell for $1 million or more in February, most of them in Fort Mill or Indian Land. A Lake Wylie home was highest at more than $1.8 million.

Scroll across the map below for details on each sale. February sales are the blue icons, with prior 2024 sales in black.