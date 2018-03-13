The Latest: Governors from Alabama, Texas speak after crash

LOXLEY, Ala. (AP) — The Latest on the crash of a tour bus that was returning to Texas from Disney World (all times local):

5:35 p.m.

Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration records show the company that owns the bus that crashed in Alabama was involved in four other crashes in the past two years, one involving a fatality and three others without deaths or injuries.

First Class Tours Inc. said driver Harry Caligone was killed Tuesday when its bus carrying Texas high school students home from a Disney World trip crashed in Alabama. Caligone was not the driver in the previous crashes.

According to a Texas Peace Officer's Crash Report, one of the company buses failed to yield the right of way in May 2017 in Houston, fatally striking a pedestrian in a crosswalk as the bus turned left.

Other reports also show: a bus driver was given a warning citation in Houston in January for turning right too wide after the bus and an SUV collided; in August 2017, a bus was hit from behind in traffic in Sugar Land, near Houston; in March 2016 a man driving an SUV was cited for an unsafe lane change in front of a bus in Houston after their vehicles collided.

___

4:50 p.m.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says she's talked with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott about the crash of a Texas-bound charter bus carrying a high school band.

Ivey says she told Abbott her office will do whatever it can to assist, particularly those from Channelview High School near Houston.

The bus carrying 40 students and six adults from Channelview crashed early Tuesday on Interstate 10 nearly the Alabama-Florida line. The driver died and about three dozen others went to hospitals.

Ivey says she and state law enforcement will continue to monitor the situation. She says Abbott thanked her for the state's assistance.

___

3:55 p.m.

The Alabama Department of Transportation says both lanes of Interstate 10 have reopened hours after a tour bus crash that killed the driver and injured about three dozen others, mostly teenagers.

The agency said the final detour was removed Tuesday afternoon, about 10 hours after the early morning accident.

The wreck happened in a rural area on the Gulf Coast between Mobile, Alabama, and Pensacola, Florida.

Authorities say a bus carrying members of a high school band from the Houston, Texas, area crashed while returning home from Disney World.

___

1:50 p.m.

A bus carrying Texas students whose bandmates were involved in the wreck of another bus on Interstate 10 in Alabama has returned to a Houston-area high school.

The bus pulled into Channelview High School east of Houston under police escort Tuesday afternoon.

The bus was one of two carrying the school band and chaperones back from a band competition at Disney World in Florida.

The other bus careened off the interstate early Tuesday in Alabama and down a ravine before toppling onto its side. The driver of the bus was killed and about three dozen others were hurt, mostly teenagers.

The bus that returned to the school later in the day was driven past a throng of reporters and into a part of the school campus out of public view.

___

12:45 p.m.

Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration records show that in past two years, the company that owns the bus the crashed in Alabama has been involved in four other crashes, with one of those also involving a fatality.

No one was injured or killed in the other three crashes involving First Class Tours Inc. The agency's records don't indicate fault.

The driver was killed Tuesday morning when a bus carrying Texas high school students returning home from a Disney World trip plunged into a ravine near the Alabama-Florida line. Many others were injured.

According to a Texas Peace Officer's Crash Report, the previous crash involving a fatality took place in May 2017 in Houston, when one of the company's buses failed to yield the right of way as it turned left and fatally struck a pedestrian who was in a crosswalk.

___

10:10 a.m.

An Alabama state trooper says the driver was killed when a tour bus carrying Texas high school students home from a Disney World trip plunged into a ravine.

Many others were injured in the Tuesday morning crash near the Alabama-Florida line on Interstate 10. About 45 people were aboard the bus.

Baldwin County Sheriff Huey Hoss Mack says the bus entered the median on Interstate 10 and then fell into the 50-foot (15-meter) ravine. It wasn't immediately clear why.