Latah sheriff unveils crime map

Mar. 22—Latah County residents can now visit a website showing where crimes have been committed near them.

The Latah County Sheriff's Office this week announced it is now uploading data on cityprotect.com.

The website allows users to view a map that shows where reported incidents took place, such as violent crimes, drug crimes, property theft and disturbances. Capt. Shane Anderson, of the Latah County Sheriff's Office, said deputies get a lot of questions from residents about what crimes are happening in their communities.

He said this website gives them an easy way to find out.

"You want to know what's happening close to you? Go look," he said.

Latah County's information can be found at cityprotect.com/agency/latahcountyso.

People can also use the website to register their home and business security cameras, if they choose. This notifies law enforcement that the camera owner is willing to assist in an investigation if a crime happens near their residence or business.

Anderson said if a homicide occurs, and a house across the street from the crime scene has a camera registered with City Protect, deputies will know to go there and ask for assistance.

But Anderson said police still have to ask permission to see the person's security footage, even if the camera is registered.

The website also has the Latah County Sheriff's Office feed and will have crime data that can be downloaded.

