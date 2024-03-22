This is the last weekend to visit baby gorilla born by C-section at Fort Worth Zoo

Western lowland gorilla Jameela, on Feb. 12, is seen nestled in her zookeepers' arms. She was was delivered prematurely via C-section in early January by local obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Jamie Walker Erwin.

The baby gorilla born earlier this year via emergency C-section at the Fort Worth Zoo is headed to Cleveland.

The Fort Worth Zoo revealed on Friday morning that the final two days to visit Jameela are this weekend. Visitors can see her in the indoor gorilla habitat in the World of Primates from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The zoo asks that visitors bring cards and pictures for Jameela and her zookeepers.

Why is baby Jameela leaving Fort Worth Zoo?

The Fort Worth Zoo made repeated attempts to reunite mother Sekani and baby Jameela, who was delivered via C-section by local obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Jamie Walker Erwin in early January. After her birth, Sekani showed little interest in caring for her daughter, which zoo keepers said is a likely result of her never experiencing the hormones associated with a full-term pregnancy and natural birth.

The zoo tried to utilize another female gorilla, Winifred ("Fred"), as a surrogate mother for the premature baby western lowland gorilla. Despite multiple attempts, they concluded that the effort was unsuccessful.

"While we hoped for a different outcome – one that includes Jameela fully integrated into our troop – our main goal has always been that Jameela is raised by gorillas," the Fort Worth Zoo said. "In conjunction with our reintroduction efforts, we have been in communication with our national partners for several weeks, searching for an institution that can not only meet her needs, but has a female gorilla with proven surrogate experience. We have determined that her next best step is a move to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo where they will make every effort to successfully integrate Jameela into their troop."

Why did Jameela need a C-section?

Sekani, 33, was displaying signs of preeclampsia — a life-threatening blood-pressure condition that can affect humans and primates.

"We are proud to share the historic and emotional story surrounding the birth of our third gorilla baby born four to six weeks early via emergency cesarean by the Zoo’s veterinary team with the assistance of human medical specialists," the Fort Worth Zoo announced in a Facebook post.

