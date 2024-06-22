When was the last time NWA and the River Valley hit 100 degrees, and could it happen this weekend?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It’s officially summer in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley and the hot weather has come with it, but could we see triple-digit heat in the area this weekend?

KNWA/FOX24 meteorologist Peyton Langford said for this weekend, the best chance of seeing temperatures near 100 will be in the River Valley.

The Your Weather Authority Team is forecasting temperatures in the River Valley to climb into triple digits on Monday with a high of 101.

The all-new HeatRisk map from the NWS

If the River Valley saw a 100-degree day, it would be the first since September 7, 2023, when the temperatures reached 100 degrees at the Fort Smith Regional Airport, according to the NOAA Regional Climate Centers.

In Northwest Arkansas, the Your Weather Authority Team is forecasting temperatures in the mid-90s for the weekend and the start of next week.

Northwest Arkansas is looking for its first triple-digit day since August 25, 2023, when it reached 101 degrees at Fayetteville’s Drake Field.

The National Weather Service says the average temperature in Fayetteville for the month of June is around the mid to upper 80s while in the Fort Smith and the River Valley, its the low to mid 90s.

The hottest temperature ever recorded in Arkansas was 120 degrees in Ozark on August 10, 1936.

The Your Weather Authority Team will be keeping an eye on the heat all summer on KNWA and FOX24 News.

