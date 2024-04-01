When was the last time New Jersey had a total solar eclipse? And when's the next one?

Anywhere from four to seven times a year, according to NASA, the Earth, moon and sun line up just right to create an eclipse.

The moon's orbit around Earth is tilted relative to Earth's orbit around the sun, NASA says. This tilt is the reason why we have occasional eclipses instead of eclipses every month.

There are two types of eclipses: lunar and solar. During a lunar eclipse, Earth’s shadow obscures the moon. During a solar eclipse, the moon blocks the sun from view. Because New Jersey is not in the path of totality, the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, will only be seen as a partial solar eclipse, where the moon will cover 90% of the sun.

But both astronomical wonders have been visible in the Garden State before.

When was the last solar eclipse in New Jersey?

There was a solar eclipse on Aug.. 21, 2017 with 70% to 80% coverage in New Jersey.

On Jan. 24, 1925, Passaic and Paterson were in the path of totality for a solar eclipse, according to timeandate.com, which tracks time and time zones. On that Saturday morning, the eclipse lasted for 2 hours, 30 minutes. It was at 9:10 a.m. when the moon completely covered the sun. In Passaic, totality was for 39 seconds; in Paterson the totality was for 55 seconds.

When was the last lunar eclipse in New Jersey?

The last lunar eclipse, which was the first for 2024, was a penumbral — when the moon travels through Earth’s penumbra, or the faint outer part of its shadow — during the full worm moon on March 25. The moon entered the Earth's shadow at 12:53 a.m., NASA said, reaching greatest eclipse at 3:13 a.m. with 96% of the moon in partial shadow. It exited the shadow at 5:32 a.m.

When is the next total solar eclipse?

The Garden State will be in the path of totality for the solar eclipse on May 1, 2079, NASA said. The next total solar eclipse that can be seen in the United States will be Aug. 23, 2044, according to NASA.

When is the next lunar eclipse?

The next total lunar eclipse visible from North America will be March 14, 2025, NASA says. There will be a partial lunar eclipse on Sept. 18, 2024.

You can read more about eclipses at science.nasa.gov/moon/eclipses.

