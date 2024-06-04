‘It’s the last thing I got with his voice on it’: accused burglar steals widow’s cellphone

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department has made an arrest after a series of burglaries in downtown Mobile.

Brandan Wright is now in Metro Jail accused of multiple crimes that occurred early Thursday morning. Including, trying to break into The Stables Bar, breaking into and stealing the cash register from the Ruby Slipper, breaking into and stealing a cell phone and gun from Bailout Bond and stealing a car.

Brandan Mondess Wright. (Photo courtesy of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office)

The phone that Wright is accused of stealing, however, means more to a widow than anything else could.

“He was my soulmate,” Vercilla Watkins said. “He will always be my soulmate. I miss him every day, and this is just something that’s a piece of him that is just mine, and somebody violated that.”

Watkins’ husband, Neil Watkins, passed away from a heart attack in 2022. He had just turned 60 years old.

Watkins has continued to pay to keep his phone activated since he passed away just to hear his voicemail whenever she needs it most.

“He took my husband’s cellphone; he’s been gone since ’22,” Watkins said. “That’s got nothing to do with anyone but me.”

Watkins told News 5 that Wright was seen on security footage parking in the back of the Bailout Bonding building. He walked up to the front window with a hard hat and tried to break in but could not fully smash through the window.

She said he walked around the building to her office window, opened it and climbed in.

“There was money in the drawers that he was rifling through,” Watkins said. “He never took a dollar.”

The only things Watkins said are missing are her husband’s phone and her daughter’s pink burner pistol.

“I’m still devastated,” Watkins said. “I think they got it back; I hope they got it back.”

