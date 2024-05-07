Last suspect in North Lakeland shooting that killed 3-year-old boy arrested in Plant City

Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor holds a photo of a white 2014 Dodge Challenger involved in a shooting that killed two people, including a 3-year-old boy, in March.

After nearly two months, the last suspect has been arrested in a North Lakeland shooting that killed a 3-year-old boy.

Demarius Wilson, 22, of Lakeland was arrested Monday night by the Plant City Police Department at a traffic stop. He was detained on an out-of-county warrant on charges of tampering with physical evidence.

Wilson was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over for a traffic stop, according to a news release from Lakeland Police Department.

"We are pleased Demarius Wilson is in custody where he belongs," Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said in a statement. "We are grateful to the public for all of the leads and tips provided and we thank the Plant City Police Department for their valuable assistance."

Lakeland police sought the public's help to find Wilson, whom they believe to be the getaway driver of the Dodge Challenger in the March 11 Cambridge Cove shooting, Taylor said.

Wilson and two other men are suspected of using the Challenger to obstruct the path of a 2023 Toyota RAV4 driven by 21-year-old Yeimarie Baez, who had her two children in the car, with 23-year-old Robert Einzig in the passenger seat. Two men approached the vehicle with firearms and gunfight ensued, police say. Einzig was injured and Baez's 3-year-old son, Jaquez Norton, was killed.

Lakeland detectives had obtained video evidence showing Demarius Wilson running away from the Challenger after it was parked between two residential homes and covered with a back tarp on the 800 block of West Crawford Street. The Challenger was registered to a Plant City address.

At the time, Wilson was on federal pretrial release on charges of wire fraud, Taylor said.

One of the three suspects, 22-year-old Kemarius Wilson, was shot and later died of his injuries at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center.

Kevarius Green, 40, was arrested March 20 and faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Green remains in custody at the South County Jail, according to Polk County Jail Inmates Lookup.

Sara-Megan Walsh can be reached at swalsh@theledger.com or 863-802-7545. Follow on X @SaraWalshFl.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Last suspect arrested in N. Lakeland shooting that killed 3-year-old