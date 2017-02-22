Last stand for Standing Rock

Protesters opposed to the Dakota Access pipeline braced for a showdown with authorities as some vowed to defy Wednesday’s deadline to abandon the camp they have occupied for months to halt the project.

President Trump has pushed for the completion of the multibillion-dollar pipeline since he took office last month, despite objections from Native Americans and environmental activists who say it threatens the water resources and sacred land of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a Republican, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers set a deadline of Wednesday afternoon for protesters to leave the Oceti Sakowin camp, located on Army Corps land in Cannon Ball, N.D.

Freezing rain and snow fell Wednesday morning, and smoke billowed over the camp as demonstrators burned some of the remaining structures. (Reuters)

