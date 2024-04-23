The Last Stand to hold fundraiser for kids injured in crash

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) — The Last Stand will be holding a fundraiser at its Painted Post location on Tuesday to benefit the children who were injured during a crash outside of the shop’s Horseheads location over the weekend.

According to a Facebook post made by the Last Stand, all profits made by the business’s Painted Post location on Tuesday, April 23, will be donated to the family impacted by the crash that left an 11-year-old and a 13-year-old hospitalized.

The children were standing in the Horseheads location’s parking lot when a vehicle crashed into a parked car, causing them to be pinned between the car and the building. The 11-year-old was airlifted to Upstate Community Hospital in Syracuse, and the 13-year-old was taken to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre by ambulance after the crash. The New York State Police reported on Saturday night that both of the children were in stable condition.

The Last Stand’s Horseheads location is closed at this time, and the building sustained damage during the crash. Despite this, the Last Stand is asking patrons to support the injured children’s family and not to worry about the closed location.

“Please continue to send prayers for everyone involved & please please please don’t worry about us,” said the Last Stand in a statement on Facebook. “Buildings can be repaired. Please direct your support and prayers to everyone that was effected and those who had to witness it.”

Those who would like to support the family impacted by the crash can visit the Last Stand’s Painted Post location at 73 Victory Highway between 6:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

