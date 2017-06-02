The Last Place You'd Want a Yeast Infection...

Did you know there's another surprising place you can get a yeast infection? And it's not just for women...

Oral thrush is caused by an overgrowth of yeast in the mouth and / or esophagus. It's the same organism that causes a vaginal yeast infection.

Signs of an Oral Yeast Infection!

Creamy white lesions on the roof of your mouth with a cottage cheese type appearance

Redness

Difficulty swallowing

Could You be at Risk?

Anyone can get oral thrush but people who have recently been on antibiotics, take inhaled steroids such as asthma medication, chemotherapy patients or people suffering with uncontrolled diabetes may be more susceptible.

Attorney Areva Martin shares that she contracted oral thrush when she was pregnant. She describes it as "Horrible. Even if I ate a piece of bread it felt like someone was scraping my tongue."

If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, please see your healthcare provider.