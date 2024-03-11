'Last piece of the puzzle' in Naples Design District as Gulfshore Playhouse prepares debut

The latest surge of new eateries is just an appetizer for the biggest plate about to be served in the major momentum of the Naples Design District adjacent to Fifth Avenue South.

"Restaurants can be seen as an anchor to each block they are located at," said Elizabeth Kurtz Isbell, the district's president. "Warren American Whiskey Kitchen, Unidos – a Latin Kitchen and Bar and The Kitchen & Mini Bar all opened recently and include an outdoor dining experience. Building off of the outdoors and adding nightlife to the Naples Design District is new and will only grow once the Gulfshore Playhouse opens up."

The Gulfshore Playhouse, founded in 2004, is improving on its current Cambier Park location about a mile away. The $72 million Baker Theater and Education Center appears destined as a district centerpiece when it debuts with fall performances inside more than 40,000 square feet at Goodlette-Frank Road and First Street South.

Chris Shucart, co-founder of CMC Hospitality and president of both JCS Realty Group and the Fifth Avenue South Business Improvement District.

The "playhouse is going to be a tremendous asset and attraction to the area not just from a quality physical and visual perspective, but they are going to increase the amount of people to the area who want to experience the arts and spend money at restaurants," said Chris Shucart, co-founder of CMC Hospitality, which among others, operates The Kitchen & Mini Bar and just launched The Alley bar. "Every time someone comes to a show they are going to get more and more familiar with the area."

A lot of this didn't happen by accident: March 15 marks the sixth anniversary of the official creation of the 70-member district that's bordered by U.S. 41, Goodlette Frank Road and Seventh Avenue North.

In the Know: The goal of “The 15-minute City” introduced by Paris Mayor Anne Hildago in 2021 is for Parisians to meet each of their basic daily needs within a 15-minute walk or bike ride. That's in the Naples Design District master plan as illustrated in city documents.

Why was the 'Naples Design District' created?

"Many of us were longtime Naples residents or business owners who were anticipating the path of development," said founding member Chad Jensen. "We felt the urgency to formalize (to) get ahead of development, appeal to the city for funding and develop a master plan that reflects the community’s input."

Chad Jensen at Method & Concept in the Naples Design District.

When was the 'master plan' created for Naples Design District?

That master plan, completed about 20 months ago as a district roadmap, attempts to strike a balance between the history and the future in a region that values luxury as much as or more than Beverly Hills, Chicago's Magnificent Mile and London's Bond Street.

"We did envision diverse growth within the district," said Jensen, who's creative director and managing partner of the Method & Concept art gallery and design atelier. "The area is anchored by the Naples Train Depot at the south end, and former site of George Washington Carver High School on the north end, so there is a rich and unique history to unpack here. Our success will be our continued ability to speak to a diverse range of interests."

That depot, a museum nearly adjacent to the AC Hotel by Marriott that officially debuted this year, is making a comeback: "Still under remediation from Hurricane Ian, the Naples Depot is adding a new element to its display ― the Black History Museum," said Isbell, a Naples native.

In the Know: The new AC hotel officially opened in the Naples Design District in 2024.

What can you find in the Naples Design District?

With the district part of the city's redevelopment zone, affordable housing is another key element. Late last year, the city approved a plan to try to secure properties for public/private housing. At the same time, the district has been a destination for businesses to shop a myriad of home, lighting, furnishing, art and décor showrooms for clients while becoming a hub for the latest concepts and then sharing them with the rest of the globe.

"Simply by giving our area the name 'Naples Design District' we have been able to brand ourselves as a creative quarter for locals, seasonal residents and tourists and offer an eclectic mix of businesses from well-established locally owned shops, boutiques and restaurants to emerging businesses and national brands," said Isbell, who is also director of business development for The Collective and Kurtz Homes, the latter of which long-time head Randy Kurtz retired from this month.

The Collective photographed, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in the Design District in Naples, Fla.

What is The Collective in the Naples Design District?

With real estate services, architects, design and art galleries and now the Whiskey Kitchen, The Collective also includes The Studio, which serves as a self-guided space of more than 20 mini-showrooms leased by a mix of entities, many targeting the well-heeled with the newest out there. Located about 600 feet west of the rising playhouse, the Beverly Hillbillies perhaps would have referred to it as the fanciest flea market they'd ever seen.

Elizabeth Kurtz Isbell

"The design of the Gulfshore Playhouse is truly stunning and elevates not only our block but further establishes the Naples Design District as a vibrant destination," Isbell said, who also mentioned plans by the Naples pioneer Wynn family for a mixed use component between the playhouse and The Collective. "We couldn’t be more excited to have the Gulfshore Playhouse here as they will be adding a strong arts and cultural element to our area.

"The proposed mixed-use building is an inspired idea as it will be able to provide much needed housing for the Gulfshore Playhouse artists. All of this, including the new parking garage, will only strengthen a vibrant corridor that also included The Collective."

Construction continues on the new Gulfshore Playhouse in Naples on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

What are some Naples Design District endeavors?

The playhouse's worldwide dynamic pairs well with endeavors like The Collective, where The Luxury Bed Collection hosted some of the sharpest minds in local architecture in a "Design Style" panel discussion last month, unveiling the latest 2024 residential design and build trends. Some proceeds went to another group district merchants have been working with: The Immokalee Foundation, which has a mission to educate children on career paths in design, construction and project management.

"We are a community that focuses on grassroots efforts," Isbell said. "You can see how the city understands the need to improve our infrastructure and pedestrian experience. There are plans in place to redesign First Avenue South to support all these new additions. Another unique facet of the master plan is to propose adding micro-transit to the area to help shuttle visitors around."

In the Know: Aerial from 1966 city documents of Fifth Avenue South looking toward the Gulf of Mexico. For decades, that was the core of downtown, which continues to be stretched northeast into the adjacent Naples Design District.

What is Fifth Avenue South's 'alternative and unique option?'

And Shucart, also president of both JCS Realty Group and the Fifth Avenue South Business Improvement District, anticipates a lot of them.

"As Collier County grows in population and Fifth Avenue South reaches capacity, the Naples Design District will be the beneficiary of that as people want to come to downtown Naples, and the Naples Design District gives them that alternative and unique option for living, shopping and dining," Shucart said. "The Naples Design District is the next major hot spot in downtown Naples.

"The area will continue to evolve with people spending money to improve their existing properties and more mixed use residential and residential rental projects coming forward including the amazing Wynn family project."

In the Know: Points of interest near the Naples Design District, as illustrated in city documents.

How did Wynn family project come about in Design District?

"This property is part of the land swap that occurred with the city and Gulfshore Playhouse that allowed the construction of Gulfshore Playhouse," said Naples architect Bob Vadya, helping guide the project through government review. "The land swap also allowed for the construction of the parking garage to the rear of the Wynn parcel so this is something that's been going on for years with the city, with the land swap, Gulfshore Playhouse, The Wynn building is the last piece of the puzzle."

In the Know: The Wynn family proposes building this structure adjacent to the new Gulfshore Playhouse in the Naples Design District, according to city documents.

What does the Wynn building include?

"It'll be a three-story, 45,000-square foot mixed use building. The ground floor will be commercial. The unit that's directly adjacent to 12th Street, right at the corner of 12th and First, will be a restaurant," Vadya said. "The remainder of the ground floor to the west will be future commercial showrooms, stores. Could even be another restaurant, like a bar. Second floor will be all offices, (some) leased by Gulfshore Playhouse for their use.

"The third floor of the building will be transient lodging. Transient lodging is for the use of Gulfshore Playhouse actors who come into town. There are 18 transient lodging units, and one apartment that will be for the use of the Wynn family. So these are not condos. There's no amenities that go with the transient lodging of the apartment. It's really strictly for the use of the actors that are coming in to perform at the playhouse."

Construction continues on the new Gulfshore Playhouse in Naples on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

As part of the newest Design District piece to come, Vadya said to expect a sculpture perhaps "tied to the Wynn family" whose history goes back to one of the original city stores.

"The goal here, again, is to make it very attractive," he said. "There'll be outdoor dining outside the restaurant (on) First Street South and then down 12th Street. (As) part of the reconstruction of this whole area and the parking garage, 12th Street will be redeveloped. And there's currently a contract to redo First Avenue South."

In the Know: As shown in this city document, the Wynn building, the subject property, would rise adjacent to the evolving Gulfshore Playhouse to its east in the Naples Design District.

What is the outlook for the Wynn building?

"The petitioner's design team on this particular project has done a fantastic job of working with the city and the design teams of the accompanying parcels in terms of trying to incorporate all these different elements," city Deputy Planning Director Leslee Dulmer said. "As the last piece, there is a little additional responsibility to develop and work within that."

Although the Design Review board, wanting more details, delayed a January vote, it was optimistic about what's ahead as the key enterprise works through city channels.

Construction continues on the new Gulfshore Playhouse in Naples on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

What do city design board leaders think of the Wynn building?

"This last piece is tying it all together," board member Sabrina McCabe said. "I really love the look ― all of it headed in the right direction."

"I love the building," board member Doug Haughey said. "I think it looks gorgeous. I think it'll really play well off the playhouse and everything there."

Construction continues on the new Gulfshore Playhouse in Naples on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

What's playhouse's aim? 'Professional theater transforms lives'

"We're thrilled and excited to open our new state-of-the-art Baker Theater and Education Center," said CEO Kristen Coury, who did one of Gulfshore's latest promotions in front of a framed 2021 In the Know column that first detailed project specifics and the impact of arts in Southwest Florida. "We believe that professional theater transforms lives, and we can't wait to expand our reach in our iconic new theater."

Kristen Coury, the founder and CEO of the Gulfshore Playhouse in Naples stands for a portrait in the new building. Photographed on Friday, July 21, 2023.

What are the Naples Design District's goals?

Coming out of the master plan that emerged from a collaboration between businesses, residents and Naples city government and continues to evolve:

● "Build on the Design District’s strengths by ensuring that any improvements and redevelopment are consistent with the neighborhood’s existing character and fine-grain urban fabric.● Encourage new business opportunities and diverse housing while preserving the existing affordable housing stock.● Foster placemaking policies and regulations that serve a multi-generational population, especially the young and young-at-heart."

Naples Design District

What are the three main strategies for the district's future?

The master plan outlined it this way:

Leverage the assets: "Utilize and amplify the existing infrastructure that currently defines the Design District’s success."Enable prosperity: "Channel and shape investment that preserves the neighborhood scale and resident diversity of the Design District.".Connect the district: "Reinforce and refine the Design District’s street and utility networks within the neighborhood while also improving access to destinations beyond."

In the Know: Bordered by the yellow lines, the Naples Design District is located to the east and the north of U.S. 41, to the west of Goodlette-Frank Road, and to the south of Seventh Avenue North, as shown in this city document.

How might the Naples Design District leverage its assets?

A bit of a guide was developed in the master plan:

● Enhance the walkable urban fabric and emerging eclectic qualities within the Design District, and along the commercial edges of U.S. 41 and Goodlette-Frank Road.● Employ unique alleyway system and its evolution as a picturesque and active promenade that relates to the art, design and dining scene already in progress.● Optimize the impact of new civic infrastructure projects such as the Performing Arts Center and the new parking garage.

Growth: How's one county addressing traffic safety issues? What did one reader do about it?

What ways could the Naples Design District enable prosperity?

Here are goals worked out in the master plan:

● "Maintain the unique variety of housing in the Design District to safeguard the mix of residents that defines the neighborhood character.● Expand the menu of building types for residential, commercial, and mixed-use to better complement the existing small scale.● Identify opportunities for sensitive infill and redevelopment that will add mixed-use and civic improvements.

Sales: What's hottest seller in Southwest Florida? How do Collier and Lee apartments compare?

Naples Design District

What do Naples leaders have in mind to 'connect the district?'

Here's what they were thinking via the master plan:

● "Celebrate 10th Street as the principal north-south connecting spine of the Design District.● Coordinate the multi-modal networks so that motorists, cyclists, pedestrians and transit riders are equally served.● Make incremental and integrated infrastructure improvements that strategically schedule and prioritize above-ground improvements with below-ground utility upgrades along thoroughfares.● Establish safer crossings for pedestrians at key intersections connecting the Design District to Downtown destinations across US 41 and Goodlette-Frank."

At Goodlette-Frank Road and First Avenue South in this city map, the Gulfshore Playhouse on the eastern edge of the Naples District District is destined as the centerpiece of the redevelopment area when it debuts with shows in the autumn.

What are some timeline highlights for new playhouse?

2016

Philanthropists Patty and Jay Baker offer $10 million matching gift challenge.

Feasibility study is conducted and completed, and board members pledge support.

2017

Three acres of land purchased at corner of 1st Avenue South and Goodlette-Frank Road.

2018

Series of donor cultivation events held.

H3/Arquitectonica selected as architects. First concept renderings presented.

Construction continues on the new Gulfshore Playhouse in Naples on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

2019

Major Bank of America support announced, and capital campaign committee launched.

Design and development phase

Naples Community Redevelopment Agency votes to advance parking garage negotiations

2020

Active top-tier fundraising continues. Donor cultivation events held.

Construction documents finalized.

2021

Construction begins.

Construction continues on the new Gulfshore Playhouse in Naples on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

2022

Hurricane Ian delays construction and causes two inside walls to collapse

2023

Beaming with Pride event celebrating the highest steel beam’s placement on the playhouse.

2024

The 2024-25 season begins in October in the new building.

Source: Gulfshore Playhouse

Construction continues on the new Gulfshore Playhouse in Naples on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

By the numbers: Gulfshore Playhouse

Founded: 2004

Move in date: Autumn 2024

Cost: $72 million

Square feet: 40,243

Floors: Two

Construction continues on the new Gulfshore Playhouse in Naples on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

Theaters: Two

Moran Main Stage: 368 seats

The 368 seats include 287 floor seats, balconies seat four each for total of 16 and mezzanine has 65.

Struther's Studio Theater: 125 seats

Current Norris Center home adjacent to Cambier Park: 200 seats

Construction continues on the new Gulfshore Playhouse in Naples on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

The weight of its curved grand staircase: 16,000 pounds

Tallest windows: 25 feet

Feet above flood stage: 12

Feet of water on the site from 2022's Hurricane Ian: Seven

In the Know: In addition to a parking garage and a mixed use complex by the Wynn family, the Gulfshore Playhouse, slated to debut with shows in autumn, is expected to help propel the Naples Design District, which already was bolstered by the Collective, a design hub.

Total Gulfshore Playhouse employees: 50

Annual budget: $2.3 million in 2016; $5.2 million in 2022; $6.9 million in 2023; $8.1 million in 2024

Source: Gulfshore Playhouse, news archives

'24-25 shows for Gulfshore Playhouse's season in new building

Anything Goes opening: Nov. 1

Every Brilliant Thing opening: Nov. 14

Dial “M” for Murder opening Jan. 16

The Lehman Trilogy opening Jan. 30

Noises Off opening Feb. 27

Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grille opening March 20

Sweet Charity opening April 10

Source: Gulfshore Playhouse

Based at the Naples Daily News, Columnist Phil Fernandez (pfernandez@gannett.com) grew up in Southwest Florida and has led Pulitzer Prize-winning efforts. He writes In the Know, one of USA TODAY Network's most read local news columns in the state. Support democracy. Subscribe to a newspaper.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Naples Design District 'next major hot spot': Playhouse, restaurants