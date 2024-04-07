Last minute eclipse preps in Bay Area as April 8 nears
The countdown is on for the rare total solar eclipse and although the Bay Area is missing out on totality, there's no shortage of excitement for Monday's event.
The countdown is on for the rare total solar eclipse and although the Bay Area is missing out on totality, there's no shortage of excitement for Monday's event.
On Monday, April 8, a total solar eclipse will be visible across a swath of North America, from Mexico’s Pacific coast to the easternmost reaches of Canada. NASA has sponsored a handful of citizen science projects that anyone can participate in.
Preliminary local forecasts in 15 states along the so-called path of totality show viewing the highly-anticipated celestial event may be a problem for some, less so for others.
Let’s break down some of the common conspiracy theories around the April 8 solar eclipse.
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.
The Guardians also moved back the start time for their home opener on Monday.
With 30 million Americans in the path of totality, travelers are adding billions to the economy in order to witness the April 8 event.
A look ahead at living your best life this April, from the total solar eclipse to the rainy day activity you should try.
Get your backyard glowing for just $25.
The Bloodline capped off WrestleMania Night 1 with a win over Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins that will impact Night 2's main event.
Caitlin Clark and historic audiences go hand in hand.
Famed startup accelerator Y Combinator had its Demo Days, and the venture desk took it all in with an appropriately skeptical eye. Also this week, Microsoft and Quantinuum, a quantum computing startup, made a scientific breakthrough -- or so they claim.
Mark your calendar: Target Circle Week begins Sunday, April 7 and runs through Saturday, April 13.
Less than a week after The Wall St. Journal reported on how a Snapchat feature dubbed "solar system" was adding to teens' anxiety, the company has responded by adjusting how the feature works. The ranking system for paid subscribers today shows you how close you are to your Snapchat friends by displaying your position in their solar system. Snap says it has received feedback that it can feel good to know you're close to someone but it can also feel bad to know you aren't as close as you'd like to be.
A report by The New York Times claims both OpenAI and Google transcribed videos from YouTube and used these texts to train their AI models, possibly violating copyrights. OpenAI reportedly transcribed more than one million hours of YouTube videos.
Biden wants to impose a minimum 25% tax on all Americans with assets greater than $100 million. But experts say his plan lacks practicality.
Our testers and over 12,000 5-star reviewers agree: The Apple AirPods give epic noise-canceling, bass-booming sound.
Nearly 14,000 shoppers rave about these cute and comfy lounge pants.
Fredrika Klaren is head of sustainability at Polestar. She has to walk the climate walk, no matter how irksome and inconvenient.
St. Louis is the best US market for first-time homebuyers in 2024, Zillow announced this week in its list of the 10 best cities for new buyers.
What the latest health studies say about sodium, work and more.