Last-Minute Black Friday TV Sales

Our list of the Top Black Friday TV Deals is limited to 10 sets, but we've seen so many great offers this year, especially on 4K TVs, that we've come up with this additional list.

As you scan the options below, remember that we expect online retailers to respond to price cuts from rivals right through Cyber Monday. So it's smart to monitor Black Friday promotions until the minute you're ready to buy. Before you head to the store, check our Black Friday shopping tips.

If you're on a tight budget this year, here are 10 low-priced TVs that might tickle your fancy. They're listed from smallest screen size to largest:

• The 32-inch Vizio D32HNX-E1 TV for $125 at several places, including BJ's and Dell. It's not the lowest price we've seen on a 720p set of this size, but it is the lowest on a well-known brand.

• The 40-inch Vizio E50X-E1 4K smart TV for $348 at Sam's Club. Walmart has this SmartCast set at $398 in its pre-Black Friday sale. So waiting could save you $50.

• The 40-inch ProScan PLDED4018A 1080p TV for $130 at HH Gregg. The ProScan brand is currently licensed by Curtis International, a Canadian manufacturer.

• A 50-inch Hisense 4K smart TV for $250 at Target, while supplies last. We couldn't find a model number, but this is a great price for an ultra-high-definition set of this size. Target really stepped up its TV-deals game this year.

• A 55-inch Sharp 1080p TV for $250 at Best Buy. We think it's the Sharp LC-55LB481U, normally $500. The Sharp brand is licensed in the U.S. by Hisense.

• The 55-inch ProScan PLDED5515A 4K TV for $300, down from $600, at HH Gregg.

• The 60-inch Seiki SE60FYPIT 1080p TV for $400, also at HH Gregg. This TV usually sells for $700. The Seiki brand is controlled by Tongfang, which also has the Element and Westinghouse brands.

• A 65-inch Hitachi 4K smart TV for $599 at Walmart. Offered as part of Walmart's early online sale, this set might be the Hitachi 65R8 Roku TV, which usually sells for about $1,000.

• The 65-inch Vizio E65-E1 4K smart TV for $598 at Sam's Club. It's normally priced at about $900.

• The 65-inch Samsung UN65KU6290A for $900 at BJ's. If we had run a Top 11 list for Black Friday TV deals, this set would have made the cut. It's a 4K smart TV that normally sells for almost $1,400.

• And the 70-inch Vizio E70-E3 4K smart TV for $928 at Sam's Club. BJ's has it for $990, and it's $1,000 at Best Buy.

LG OLED TVs

While getting a TV at a super-low price is always a thrill, you may want to step up to a better model if you're buying your family's primary set. In general, OLED TVs topped our ratings in the 55- and 65-inch categories this year, but you usually have to pay a premium for that performance. This week, however, LG cut prices on its mainstream B6P and C6P models through Nov. 28.

Yes, it's hard to think "deal" when looking at prices approaching $3,000, but these sets were far more expensive a few months ago.

If you are in the market for a top-performing 55-inch 4K TV, you can get the LG OLED55B6P (flat screen) or the OLED55C6P (curved screen, 3D) for $1,800. Both offer HDR—high dynamic range—technology, which heightens the contrast between the darker and lighter elements in the scene on your screen. There are two standards for HDR—HDR10 and Dolby Vision—and LG's OLED sets support both.



Stepping up to the 65-inch versions—the LG OLED65B6P and LG OLED65C6P—will set you back $2,800. For the record, these models were priced at $4,000 and $6,000, respectively, when they launched this past spring.

The big question for those considering one of these OLED sets, of course, is how much cheaper they'll be if you wait a month or two for, say, the Super Bowl promotions.



That wraps up our coverage of the Black Friday TV deals. If you don't see what you're looking for on this list, check out our earlier stories, where you'll find significant price cuts on many other models that deliver high-level performance and useful features. Take a little extra time and find a set that wows the whole family.





