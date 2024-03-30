Last McCormick & Schmick’s in Portland to close Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The last McCormick & Schmick’s restaurant in Portland will officially be shutting its doors this Monday.

According to the company’s chief operating officer Shah Ghani, the closure of the Harborside location – which opened in the early 1990s on the Southwest Portland waterfront – is due to a “natural lease expiration.”

McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood Restaurants have Portland origins, beginning with the purchase of Jake’s Famous Crawfish Restaurant back in 1974. Several years later, the original McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood Restaurant opened. Since then, the company has become one of the most iconic in the nation when it comes to seafood restaurants.

“We thank the community for the many years of support and encourage our guests to visit us at our sister properties Jake’s Grill, Jake’s Famous Crawfish and Portland City Grill in the Portland area, or McCormick and Schmick’s Tigard,” Ghani told KOIN 6 News.

Ghani further added that the company is actively working to relocate current employees to their nearby sister locations.

